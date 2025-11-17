10 essentials you need to host a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner

Hosting Thanksgiving is a huge undertaking. Save yourself time and stress on one of the busiest days of the year with these hosting essentials like a fresh set of plates, a carving knife and a guest-favorite charcuterie board.

Don’t want to break out the nice china for Thanksgiving? You can still get the crisp, clean look you’re going for with the Amazon Basics dinnerware set. They go with everything, and they’re affordable enough that you won’t get too upset if they’re accidentally chipped. It’s a set of six that includes dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls.

Thanksgiving is a time to get a little fancier than you would for any weeknight meal. This set of 12 cloth napkins combines classic Thanksgiving colors for a festive look that brightens up your dining table. Plus, they can easily be tossed in the washer at the end of the night for a quick cleanup.

There’s also a 12-piece set of burnt orange napkins that will match any dinnerware set. If you want to fully embrace the season, these fall-themed napkins are sprinkled with orange leaves for a more unique pattern your guests are sure to love.

Let your guests entertain themselves by setting out a fondue pot. You can prep it ahead of time and put it out as guests arrive, so they can dip and dollop as they please. This electric fondue pot eliminates the need for a flame, but heats up cheese or chocolate into melty goodness. It comes with side compartments that neatly organize food and skewers, so guests can help themselves.

Guests love charcuterie boards, and hosts should too. Assemble it before they arrive – cut up cheese, spread out meats, crackers, nuts and other accompaniments – so there’s something to snack on while you’re pouring drinks and the final touches on the meal. This charcuterie board comes with serving knives (which can be stored afterward in a nifty little drawer) so guests feel empowered to serve themselves. Or, go the fancy route with a HexClad charcuterie board. The unique diamond shape and checkerboard pattern gives any spread an elegant touch.

With this two-pack of neutral-colored tablecloths, you won’t have to worry about liquids staining your carefully curated Thanksgiving tablescape. It resists water, wine and drippings and can be thrown into the washing machine at the end of the night.

Using a slow cooker for sides means you can set it and forget it while focusing on the turkey. A Crock-Pot is the classic slow cooker for a reason. It’s easy to use, features three different settings (warm, low and high) and is large enough to hold enough food for the whole family.

Shoppers who prefer a more aesthetically pleasing slow cooker should check out the Magnifique claypot multicooker. The three gorgeous neutral colors are perfect for Thanksgiving, and it functions as a sauté pan and a braiser.

Carving the turkey can be the most nerve-wracking part of the whole holiday. You’ve got everyone at the table staring at you, waiting to dive into the delicious meal you’ve been cooking all day. The last thing you want to do is mess something up. An electric carving knife solves the problem, helping to cut the turkey more precisely and get it on plates much faster. The Cuisinart knife operates with a one-touch button and has a serrated edge that carves through turkey like butter.

When it’s time to pack up leftovers for guests, forget your collection of plastic or glass containers. Send them off with these disposable to-go containers. Instead of searching through your collection of plastic or glass storage containers, be ready with restaurant-style to-go containers. Each one can fit plenty of turkey and sides and can be thrown right in the trash after.

Coffee is a must after a big Thanksgiving meal. This extra-large 14-cup Cuisinart coffee pot has an adjustable carafe temperature that can be set to low, medium or high, so you always have freshly brewed coffee at the temperature you (or your guests) want. It’ll automatically shut off after a few hours, so there's no need to worry about monitoring it during the party.

Have extra guests coming but no room at the table? Add this folding table to the mix. It folds in half when you’re not using it, so you can store it away in any closet, garage or basement. If you need slightly less table space, Amazon Basics also has a four-foot folding table.

