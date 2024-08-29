California officials ticket the 'Bubble Pirate,’ an artist and Navy veteran, for 'fluid littering'

A Navy veteran in California has been entertaining the local community with his creative bubble performances for over 10 years.

But Sandy Snakenberg, known as the "Bubble Pirate," was donning his pirate costume and performing his usual bubble show at La Jolla Cove in San Diego last week when he was issued a ticket by park officials, he told Fox News Digital.

The ticket alleges that Snakenberg, 63, violated San Diego’s municipal code against littering due to the fluid from his bubbles.

Snakenberg said in a phone interview that he asked the park ranger to note that the liquid was from bubbles, but the officer did not do so, he said.

The ticket mandates that Snakenberg appear in court in October.

Snakenberg told Fox News Digital he is a disabled Navy veteran who has traveled all over the world for a variety of jobs in his life.

He once owned a gym in Singapore, he said, to benefit individuals with special needs.

Snakenberg said he has dyslexia. He makes his living from his bubble artistry and entertainment, he said. The van with all of his equipment and props doubles as his home.

"I was becoming more involved with bubbles, more professionally, making my own juices, my own devices. I did a Ted talk while in Singapore," he said.

The Ted talk he delivered in 2016 is called "Lessons of the Bubbles." It's described online as a presentation of "his journey and lessons learned not just from the bubbles but from his observations of others when exposed or re-exposed to their magic."

Said Snakenberg, "During that time, I suffered heart failure, [then] started to do a trip around the world doing bubbles modeled after my Ted talk."

The talk was based on a sociological experience with bubbles and their "connective" properties, he said.

"I was just enjoying blowing the simple bubbles that you blow and people walking by were enjoying them," he told Fox 5 San Diego. "I got kind of hooked sharing the joy of it."

That grew into what he practices today.

"I practice what is known as bubbleology. It's a real thing," he said.

Lately, said Snakenberg, vendors and artists in the community have been getting "herded" into designated four feet-by-eight feet areas by officials.

"They're making everybody fight for these four by eight spaces, which are limited," he said.

"They are not in locations the artists would have chosen for themselves. I choose my location for safety reasons, both environmental and public, because if my bubbles go flying off into the streets, so will the kids."

A City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email, "The City of San Diego values the rights of community members to engage in expressive activity in City parks, including artistic expression. This does require those engaging in these activities to do so in accordance with other City codes and regulations, including those related to littering and disposal of waste."

"Rangers issued the lowest level citation available."

The spokesperson added, "In this instance, Park Rangers attempted to educate the individual numerous times that the residual substances from the bubbles are in violation of the City’s municipal code as it relates to littering (SDMC 63.0102(c)(8) Littering). The individual uses up to six gallons of liquid per day with the residual chemicals ending up in the lawn areas, which can cause damage to the grass."

"After witnessing numerous violations and receiving complaints from other park users, Rangers issued the lowest level citation available."

Snakenberg said, "If I thought I was in any way damaging the environment or hurting people, I wouldn't be around very long. I've been doing this for over 10 years."

"It’s not just my livelihood, it’s something that is actually part of the community now," he told Fox 5 San Diego — noting that many of the same people have been coming to see him perform for years.