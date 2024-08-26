Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Vandalism found at Gettysburg battleground, preservationists remove traces of defacement: 'Hallowed ground'

The historic Little Round Top just reopened in June after two years of rehabilitation

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Two incidents of vandalism have reportedly taken place at Gettysburg National Park within one week.

On August 15, park officials reported that multiple boulders had been defaced with graffiti inscribed onto the faces of large stones on Little Round Top, the National Park Services (NPS) reported.

The second incident took place on August 19, when visitors of the historic site reported that graffiti had been spray-painted on the historic War Department Observation Tower.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: TEST YOURSELF ON PAMPERED PETS, PICTURESQUE PARKS AND THE BROWNIE'S BIRTHPLACE

"Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other," Kristina Heister, park superintendent, shared in an NPS press release.

Park preservationists came to the rescue — and were able to remove all traces of the vandalism by August 20.

Little Round Top boulder before and after

A boulder on Little Round top at Gettysburg National Military Park was vandalized along with another incident of defacement. The incidents took place less than a week apart. (National Park Services)

"We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations. I’m so very thankful for our amazing preservation staff, who expertly restored these sites quickly so visitors could continue to experience them as they were intended."

She added, "They truly are the heroes of this hallowed ground!"

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Police have been able to identify a suspect involved in the spray-painting at the historic military park, according to the Gettysburg Borough Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation, police have said.

view-from-top-of-little-round-top

A statue of Brigadier General Gouverneur Warren looks over Little Round Top in the Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

If found guilty, the subject or subjects may face up to six months in jail or be fined up to $5,000, which is the penalty for vandalizing a National Park, the NPS said. 

This historic hill played a major role in the final stages of the Civil War.

Medal of Honor recipient Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain led his men on a bayonet charge down Little Round Top that saved the Union line and helped preserve Union victory in the Civil War.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOVEMBER 19, 1863, PRESIDENT LINCOLN DELIVERS THE GETTYSBURG ADDRESS

"It's safe to say that our hearts sank to see that something like this had been done here on the hallowed ground of Gettysburg," Jason Martz, Gettysburg National Military Park's communication specialist, told Fox 43.

General Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, medal of honor recipient, is the one responsible for leading his group of men in a bayonet charge down Little Round Top, which ultimately led to Union victory over the Civil War. (CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

"This area hasn't seen a whole lot of foot traffic for the better part of two years. It was very disheartening to see and discover that something like this had been done."

Heister said any sort of vandalism against historic, irreplaceable objects or structures should be a concern for all Americans. 

"We can't do it alone," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We all share in the responsibility of protecting and caring for this special place and everyone is a steward of the heritage, history and resources of Gettysburg during their visit," the director continued in the release.

Martz reportedly first saw damage to the site on a social media post.

He said he recognizes the role Americans play in the preservation of historical objects and locations like Gettysburg National Park.

Little Round Top Gettysburg Battlefield boulder vandalism

Police have identified the suspect accused of vandalizing the historic site at Gettysburg National Military Park. (NPS; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Little Round Top just reopened to the public in late June earlier this year after nearly two years of being closed for rehabilitation, according to the Gettysburg Foundations website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Park Services and the Gettysburg Borough Police Department for additional comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 