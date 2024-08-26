Vandalism found at Gettysburg battleground, preservationists remove traces of defacement: 'Hallowed ground'

Two incidents of vandalism have reportedly taken place at Gettysburg National Park within one week.

On August 15, park officials reported that multiple boulders had been defaced with graffiti inscribed onto the faces of large stones on Little Round Top, the National Park Services (NPS) reported.

The second incident took place on August 19, when visitors of the historic site reported that graffiti had been spray-painted on the historic War Department Observation Tower.

"Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other," Kristina Heister, park superintendent, shared in an NPS press release.

Park preservationists came to the rescue — and were able to remove all traces of the vandalism by August 20.

"We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations. I’m so very thankful for our amazing preservation staff, who expertly restored these sites quickly so visitors could continue to experience them as they were intended."

She added, "They truly are the heroes of this hallowed ground!"

Police have been able to identify a suspect involved in the spray-painting at the historic military park, according to the Gettysburg Borough Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation, police have said.

If found guilty, the subject or subjects may face up to six months in jail or be fined up to $5,000, which is the penalty for vandalizing a National Park, the NPS said.

This historic hill played a major role in the final stages of the Civil War.

Medal of Honor recipient Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain led his men on a bayonet charge down Little Round Top that saved the Union line and helped preserve Union victory in the Civil War.

"It's safe to say that our hearts sank to see that something like this had been done here on the hallowed ground of Gettysburg," Jason Martz, Gettysburg National Military Park's communication specialist, told Fox 43.

"This area hasn't seen a whole lot of foot traffic for the better part of two years. It was very disheartening to see and discover that something like this had been done."

Heister said any sort of vandalism against historic, irreplaceable objects or structures should be a concern for all Americans.

"We can't do it alone," she said.

"We all share in the responsibility of protecting and caring for this special place and everyone is a steward of the heritage, history and resources of Gettysburg during their visit," the director continued in the release.

Martz reportedly first saw damage to the site on a social media post.

He said he recognizes the role Americans play in the preservation of historical objects and locations like Gettysburg National Park.

Little Round Top just reopened to the public in late June earlier this year after nearly two years of being closed for rehabilitation, according to the Gettysburg Foundations website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Park Services and the Gettysburg Borough Police Department for additional comment.