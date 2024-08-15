Boy beats every adult in Texas baking competition, plus 'Squatter Hunter' shares his worst case

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

PINT-SIZED PRODIGY – A Texas boy, 7, took home a blue ribbon in a baking competition after beating out every adult. He now qualifies for "Best in Show." Continue reading...

DATE DILEMMA – A new survey from Yelp revealed opinions from users on proper dining etiquette, including who should pay the bill on a date and how to handle a cell phone during dinner. Continue reading...

FIGHTING BULLIES – Flash Shelton became the "Squatter Hunter" after he had to remove intruders from his mother's home in Northern California. He now helps other Americans do the same. Continue reading...

SIT BACK & UNWIND – Relax and relieve tension with these 12 products that may help. Continue reading…

WHEN IN ROME – A Pennsylvania woman is revealing on TikTok how an airline repaid her for giving up her seat on an overbooked flight. Continue reading...

RARE DISCOVERY – A man in Mississippi discovered a rare mammoth tusk dating back to the Ice Age. See images of the ancient find. Continue reading...

TOO EARLY? – Halloween decor has been creeping onto store shelves as social media users ask, "Can we just enjoy summer?" Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION