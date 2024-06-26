Relax and relieve tension with these 12 products

Constant tension can lead to increased levels of stress and intense discomfort, making it difficult to go about your life. Relieving tension is possible with the help of massagers, essential oils and hot tubs for those looking for a luxurious way to relax.

We’ve created a list of relaxation products tha can help you unwind and keep up with your physical and mental health.

A Theragun massager is a concentrated massager you can use on all your muscles. It’s compact enough for you to use on your own and is designed to relieve tension and help manage stress. You can buy a Theragun from the Therabody shop or on Amazon.

Instead of a full weighted blanket (which can also help relieve tension and anxiety), a weighted neck wrap gives you concentrated relief just in your neck. If you struggle with tense and sore neck muscles, a neck wrap you can heat up in the microwave can help.

Both Warmies and Bearaby sell different style neck wraps in a variety of colors and designs.

You can combat sore neck muscles with the help of a neck massager. Amazon has a neck massager with a heating element for ultimate relaxation. Homedics has a rechargeable Shiatsu massager that is cordless and compact for easy use.

Back pain can really ruin your day and can ramp up your stress levels. A back massager can help relieve some of the pain, and they’re easier to use than most other massagers.

Both Amazon and Walmart have back massagers that almost look like a car seat with massaging tools inside. Just sit on the seat and enjoy your back massage.

After a long day on your feet, a foot bath helps calm sore muscles in your feet. For a heated foot bath you can add salts to, Homedics has what you’re looking for. Amazon also has a foot bath that comes with a massage element.

Ice rollers can be used on your face and neck or anywhere else you have tension. They cool you off and help numb sore muscles. Just pop this ice roller from Amazon into the freezer and use it whenever you need to. Stacked Skincare also has an ice roller wand that’s easy to use and helps soothe hot and irritated skin.

Eye tension can cause headaches and tired eyes that make everyday tasks difficult to complete. An eye mask massager can relieve this tension by gently massaging your eyes.

Amazon has an eye massager that has heat and Bluetooth capabilities. Thereabody also has an eye and temple massager that’s so gentle you can wear it while you sleep.

The ultimate symbol of relaxation is a hot tub. An inflatable hot tub is a less expensive option that can be popped up in any type of yard. You can find four-person hot tubs you can blow up in minutes on Home Depot’s site or Walmart.

Bath salts can be added to your bath or shower to help loosen tense muscles. Lather has a blend of relaxing bath salts comprised of Himalayan and Epsom salts. Amazon also has a two-pack of Dr. Teal’s, a well-known Epsom salt brand designed to help you relax or get better sleep.

Poor posture is the cause of a lot of tension. If you sit all day for work, whether behind a desk or behind the wheel of a car, correcting your posture can go a long way in relieving your everyday tension. Amazon has a lumbar support seat and back cushion that aligns your spine correctly while you sit.

The Cushion Lab also has an ergonomically designed seat cushion that relieves pressure on your hip and back muscles.

Rubbing soothing essential oils on your temples or wrists can help provide some comfort when you’re stressed or tense. You can take them on the go so you can have relaxing scents whenever you need them. PlantTherapy and Amazon both have natural-based essential oil rollers.

Do you suffer from migraines? Or do you just have a lot of muscle tension? Either way, a wearable ice pack can provide some relief. Amazon has wearable neck and shoulder ice packs for frequent neck pain. Walmart also has packs you can wear over your head for migraine relief.