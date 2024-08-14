Halloween decor creeps onto store shelves as social media users react: 'Can we just enjoy summer?'

Some are already trading pool time for pumpkin carving as Halloween merchandise floods store shelves earlier each year.

The arguably premature appearance of fall-scented candles, spooky skeletons, bats and other décor has recently been called out by users on social media.

"I h8 the halloween decor already being brought out in august like can we just enjoy summer while we can [?]" one woman posted on X.

HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT HALLOWEEN? TAKE THE QUIZ!

Another user posted, "I don’t recall ever seeing leaves falling in August or Halloween decor being pushed in July. What exactly is going on?"

"Personally I think it's too early for Halloween. BUT not too early for general autumn décor," one woman said.

One user said, "yalls fascination with making the years go by quicker is so annoying wym you’re putting up Halloween decor already?!"

"They had Halloween decor up at the beginning of July. Too soon," said another.

FAKE SPIDER WEBS SHOULDN'T BE USED AS HALLOWEEN DECORATION: HERE'S WHY

One user posted, "Had a discussion about when to switch to fall decor & halloween decor. I said the weekend after Labor Day."

"Fall isn't til Sept 22 and I am very upset that I have to wait that long to put out my halloween and fall décor," one woman posted.

One woman pleaded, "It’s summer for over a whole month still. Put away the holiday decor and Halloween candy. Let us enjoy the season we are in instead of having us always fast forward to the next one."

HISTORY OF HALLOWEEN: THE ORIGINS OF THE HOLIDAY

Stephanie Samar, a New York-based clinical psychologist who specializes in mood and anxiety disorders in children, said that while there’s "no inherent problem" with the early release of Halloween decor, as a society, looking too far ahead into the future can induce anxiety for some.

"Anxiety brings us to the future, but it brings us to a future that’s scary," Samar told Fox News Digital last year. "We think we messed up because we [feel] we did not prepare in some way. We are going to be fine, but that’s not what our thoughts are telling us when we’re feeling stressed out or anxious about something."

Samar pointed out how the arrival of Halloween decor, candy and costumes may cause people to feel as though they’ve already "missed the boat" and they’re unprepared in some way.

"In reality, if we don’t have a Halloween costume and we throw something together, it’s probably going to be OK," she said. "That’s not how we think, though. … Seeing the costumes around you [could have you] feeling like you’re behind."

Samar suggested adopting a "one thing at a time" mentality and focusing on what's happening "right now."

"Is this a right now problem or a future problem?" Samar suggested people ask themselves. "Is choosing a Halloween costume [important] or is it making sure I have enough supplies for the start of school?"

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle .

Check the facts, Samar said. Ask yourself, "Do I have evidence that I won't be prepared for the future? Was I ever not prepared for Halloween [or another moment]? Analyze your facts before worrying."

"If you're really struggling with stress and anxiety," she added, "I would recommend speaking with a therapist. They can go through and challenge what are helpful thoughts."

Fox News Digital reached out to Samar for additional comment.

Some shoppers said they are already gearing up for spooky season, with one man posting on X, "seeing halloween decor in stores is the only thing giving me hope that one day this summer heat will end."

"I'm trying to hold myself back. The stores are full of Halloween and fall decor. I'm dying to get my stuff out. Fall and Halloween are my favorite," one user expressed.

Another person posted, "My fall/Halloween decor is going out early this year."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I need Halloween decor too. Never too early," said one woman.

One woman explained, "I used to work in retail, and we always stocked a season ahead. I’m sure that most stores have Halloween and fall decor out and are getting more and more Xmas merchandise every day!"

"Ok summer you were cool but now I'm ready for fall and Halloween décor," said another.

The first day of autumn is Sunday, Sept. 22.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Halloween will fall on a Thursday this year.

Fox News Digital's Nicole Pelletiere contributed to this report.