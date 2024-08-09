Texas boy, 7, takes blue ribbon in baking competition, beats out every adult

A pint-sized pie baker sliced through an exceedingly seasoned field of competitors to claim first prize at the State Fair of Texas' "Battle for the Blue Ribbons."

Seven-year-old Allen Gage of Mabank, Texas, took home the title after submitting his blueberry pie for judging in the fruit pie division — making him the youngest person ever to qualify for the fair’s "Best of Show" set for October.

"He had the biggest old grin on his face," Sara Smith, the third place winner from Arlington, told Fox News Digital. "When they called his name, we were all just looking around. We couldn't see him at first because he was so short. Then everyone just started hooting and hollering and clapping, and he was just smiling. It was really nice and very special."

Gage's mom, Roseanne Parsons, told Fox News Digital that when she heard the announcers call the fruit pie category — and then her son’s name — she quickly got his attention, and together they headed to the front of the room.

"When people realized it was him — not me — who won, they started clapping and cheering," said Parsons, who was not a contestant.

"Everybody was high-fiving him and giving him fist bumps. It was super cool."

Parsons said her son thinks it’s the crust that sets his pie apart from the others.

"He likes doing the lattice work on the crust and then applying the egg wash," Parsons said. "He calls it 'painting the pie.'"

Smith, who has been entering baked goods in the state fair for more than 12 years, said she didn’t mind that her blackberry crumb top pie came in behind young Gage's dessert.

"We have quite a group of women and men who compete," Smith said.

"When we see a young child getting a ribbon, we love it because that means either mom or grandma or somebody is teaching the next generation to cook. And they're getting excited about it to the point where they're entering a competition. We love it. The crowd goes wild when a kid goes up there."

That’s exactly how Gage found himself knee-deep in flour and fruit — his mother and grandmother have imparted their love of baking to the next generation.

"I started entering county competitions when I was in high school," Parsons said. "My mom has gotten my kids involved, so it’s sort of a generational thing."

Parsons’ mom, Penny Newton — an award-winning baker herself — patiently showed Gage how to fine-tune every aspect of his pie, especially the crust.

They started at the Kaufman County Fair where he was named "Grand Champion" and his pie sold for $725 — and that was just competing in his own division, age 7 and under.

"He competed against all the adults and everything."

When Newton saw the opportunity for him to compete in the State Fair of Texas, she asked her grandson if he wanted to give it another go, and he said, "Sure."

But this time, he’d be going up against anyone and everyone who wanted to compete.

"Most of them were older people, you know, 40s, 50s, 60s," Newton said.

The baking crowd is a friendly one, Smith said.

"You meet so many wonderful people that just love to cook," Smith said. "Almost everybody that I've become friends with over the years that have done this, they always have your back — and it's not cutthroat."

Smith said many competitors come from similar backgrounds.

"A lot of our stories are the same," she said, "whether our mother or grandmother are the ones that started us off when we were really young, just like with Allen."

Parsons said that when her son isn't working in the kitchen, he's "all boy."

"He’s rough and tough, fast-going and never slows down," Parsons said. "He plays football and soccer and loves our neighbor’s zipline. He also loves the water park and roller coasters, fishing, swimming and riding his bike."

She added that baking has allowed her to see a different side of her son.

"In the kitchen, he's just very calm and very precise in what he's doing, very focused," Parsons said.

"It's really cool to see that side of him."

People are already placing orders for his pies ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Gage's blue ribbon earned him a spot to compete for "Best of Show" at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 6.

Newton said her grandson has been practicing and tweaking his recipe all summer.

"Two weeks ago, we took him to a blueberry farm and he picked his own blueberries," she said. "So the next pie he makes is going to be one with berries he picked himself."

If he wins, Gage will get $200 and a purple ribbon — and his pie recipe will be included in the State Fair of Texas cookbook.

Newton said people are already placing orders for her grandson's pies ahead of the upcoming holiday season.