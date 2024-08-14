Dinner date dilemmas revealed in new Yelp etiquette guide, including who should pay the bill

Yelp released its first-ever etiquette guide for do's and don'ts related to dining out.

After surveying nearly 2,000 Yelp users who have completed restaurant reviews in the past, Yelp consulted etiquette expert Myka Meier on some of the most debatable table manners in today’s world — including who pays the bill and how people handle their phones.

One of the most popular debates surrounding dining at a restaurant concerned the proper amount of phone usage at the table.

ARE YOUR TABLE MANNERS UP TO SNUFF? ETIQUETTE EXPERT CALLS OUT 12 TACKY HABITS

Eighty percent of Yelp respondents said they believe phones should be put away while at the dinner table — specifically while on a date — while only 54% of those surveyed said they should be put away during family meals.

When it came to dining with friends, 50% said they put their phones away to enjoy the meal.

To remain in good graces in terms of etiquette, Meier recommended that diners who must have their phone on the table during a meal explain the reasoning to their companion.

"Modern etiquette means keeping personal items like wallets, sunglasses and — unfortunately — cellphones off the table while dining," she told Yelp.

DIGITAL ON-SCREEN TIPPING: HOW THE BUSINESS PRACTICE CAME TO BE AT RESTAURANTS AND MORE

"Transparency is a courteous gesture."

Another question asked of the Yelp respondents was about which person on a date should pay the bill.

Yelp found that 68% of people thought the person who initiated the date should pick up the check.

Of those surveyed who were located in the southern portion of the United States, 74% of respondents thought this to be true.

GIRLFRIEND'S ‘CONTROLLING’ LIST OF 22 RULES FOR BOYFRIEND GOES VIRAL: ‘SHE SOUNDS CRAZY’

Meier recommended simplicity for this process — saying it’s better to limit the number of cards on the table and use a money-sharing app later to settle up, if the bill is being split.

"This approach streamlines the process for the server and allows you to split the bill evenly, or divide it up based on each other’s order," she said.

Yelp also found that 65% of those asked in the South said they ask the server to split the check per person — while 34% of those in the Northeast prefer that one person pays upfront.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Being timely to a restaurant reservation was also brought up as a sign of proper etiquette.

Seventy-six percent of survey participants said it’s unacceptable to run late by 10 minutes or more to a sit-down restaurant appointment.

Opinions on the timeliness subject did change based on gender, age and geographical location, however.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

More men from the study than women found any amount of tardiness to be unacceptable.

Yelp also found that those 25–34 years of age were more lenient about arriving on time.

With the rise in various locations such as coffee shops and fast-food spots asking for tips, Yelp asked the survey participants what percentage they typically tip.

At a sit-down restaurant, 65% of people said they tip the standard 20% of a bill, but almost 90% said they prefer to tip as much as they see fit, while also appreciating the advanced notice of any automatic tipping added to the final bill.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Advance notice of automatic tipping policies is key to avoiding surprises," Meier said.

She added, "When tipping, always consider the service you’ve received and remember that generosity and gratitude go a long way in creating a positive dining experience for everyone involved."