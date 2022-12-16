Betty Crocker names top-searched holiday dessert and party platter recipes by state: 'Baking season'
Betty Crocker identifies the recipes that were most searched in each state — from gingerbread pancakes to hot buttered rum
Betty Crocker has narrowed down the recipes that garner high interest around the holiday season.
The 101-year-old ready-made baking mix brand analyzed search traffic on BettyCrocker.com and found out which dessert and party platter recipes are top picks in each U.S. state, according to a press release issued by General Mills, Betty Crocker’s parent company.
Researchers at Betty Crocker reportedly combed through search data from October 2021 to December 2021, and their findings were published on Friday, Dec. 9.
Dessert recipes were top searches in 40 states, while 10 states and the District of Columbia showed high interest in savory recipes, including spinach squares, chicken orzo soup, turkey sausage cheese balls and macaroni and cheese.
Of the 40 states that searched for Betty Crocker dessert recipes, only two searched for gingerbread dishes.
Virginians reportedly searched for gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream while Washingtonians reportedly searched for gingerbread pancakes.
Hot buttered rum, a festive cinnamon and brown sugar cocktail, was a top search recipe in Arizona and Oregon.
Cookie recipes were favored in four states, including rosettes in Minnesota, cake mix gooey butter cookies in Missouri, peanut butter-chocolate cookies in Nebraska and Italian Christmas cookies in Rhode Island.
Cake recipes beat out pie recipes as a top search with 11 states having searched for the crustless baked good. Six states reportedly searched for pie recipes.
In terms of flavor, 16 states searched for fruit-based desserts, including apple cider doughnut cake, banana bread, key lime cupcakes, no-bake lemon icebox pie, peach pie, pineapple upside-down cake, raspberry pretzel salad, strawberry poke cake and streusel-topped pumpkin pie.
Chocolate-based dessert recipes were top searches in six states, including Hawaii (Better-than-almost-anything cake), Nebraska (peanut butter-chocolate cookies), Nevada (Chocoflan), New Hampshire (Easy Whoopie Pies), Ohio (Buckeye delights) and Oklahoma (Classic Texas sheet cake).
Dessert and party platter recipes that had high search traffic and aren’t traditionally viewed as holiday dishes include Russian tea cakes, almond crescents, bread pudding with bourbon sauce and a Hot and Spicy Chex party mix.
Here are the top-searched holiday recipes on BettyCrocker.com.
Top-searched holiday recipes on BettyCrocker.com
Alabama: Easy red velvet cake
Alaska: Russian tea cakes
Arizona: Hot buttered rum
Arkansas: No-bake lemon icebox pie
California: Streusel-topped pumpkin pie
Colorado: Peach pie
Connecticut: Apple-cider doughnut cake
Delaware: Strawberry pretzel salad
Florida: Cobia with lemon caper sauce
Georgia: Key lime cupcakes
Hawaii: Better-than-almost-anything cake
Idaho: Raspberry pretzel salad
Illinois: Almond crescents
Indiana: Cheese ball
Iowa: Iowa Hawkeyes Black and Gold Salsa
Kansas: Strawberry poke cake
Kentucky: Honey bun cake
Louisiana: Bread pudding with bourbon sauce
Massachusetts: Mom’s spinach cheese squares
Maine: Easy peanut butter frosting
Maryland: Roasted sweet potato pie
Michigan: Cheesy potatoes
Minnesota: Rosettes
Mississippi: No-bake lemon icebox pie
Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies
Montana: Banana bread
Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate cookies
Nevada: Chocoflan
New Hampshire: Easy Whoopie Pies
New Jersey: Chicken orzo soup
New Mexico: Easy pineapple upside-down cake
New York: Ice cream cone cakes
North Carolina: Pineapple lime punch
North Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes
Ohio: Buckeye delights
Oklahoma: Classic Texas sheet cake
Oregon: Hot buttered rum
Pennsylvania: Apple dumplings
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies
South Carolina: Catfish stew
South Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes
Tennessee: Turkey sausage cheese balls
Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex party mix
Utah: Raspberry pretzel salad
Vermont: Best apple crisp
Virginia: Gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream
Washington: Gingerbread pancakes
West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix
Wisconsin: Peanut squares
Wyoming: Two-ingredient pineapple angel food cake
Washington, D.C.: Southern baked macaroni and cheese