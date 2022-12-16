Betty Crocker names top-searched holiday dessert and party platter recipes by state: 'Baking season'

Betty Crocker has narrowed down the recipes that garner high interest around the holiday season.

The 101-year-old ready-made baking mix brand analyzed search traffic on BettyCrocker.com and found out which dessert and party platter recipes are top picks in each U.S. state, according to a press release issued by General Mills, Betty Crocker’s parent company.

Researchers at Betty Crocker reportedly combed through search data from October 2021 to December 2021, and their findings were published on Friday, Dec. 9.

Dessert recipes were top searches in 40 states, while 10 states and the District of Columbia showed high interest in savory recipes, including spinach squares, chicken orzo soup, turkey sausage cheese balls and macaroni and cheese.

Of the 40 states that searched for Betty Crocker dessert recipes, only two searched for gingerbread dishes.

Virginians reportedly searched for gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream while Washingtonians reportedly searched for gingerbread pancakes.

Hot buttered rum, a festive cinnamon and brown sugar cocktail, was a top search recipe in Arizona and Oregon.

Cookie recipes were favored in four states, including rosettes in Minnesota, cake mix gooey butter cookies in Missouri, peanut butter-chocolate cookies in Nebraska and Italian Christmas cookies in Rhode Island.

Cake recipes beat out pie recipes as a top search with 11 states having searched for the crustless baked good. Six states reportedly searched for pie recipes.

In terms of flavor, 16 states searched for fruit-based desserts, including apple cider doughnut cake, banana bread, key lime cupcakes, no-bake lemon icebox pie, peach pie, pineapple upside-down cake, raspberry pretzel salad, strawberry poke cake and streusel-topped pumpkin pie.

Chocolate-based dessert recipes were top searches in six states, including Hawaii (Better-than-almost-anything cake), Nebraska (peanut butter-chocolate cookies), Nevada (Chocoflan), New Hampshire (Easy Whoopie Pies), Ohio (Buckeye delights) and Oklahoma (Classic Texas sheet cake).

Dessert and party platter recipes that had high search traffic and aren’t traditionally viewed as holiday dishes include Russian tea cakes, almond crescents, bread pudding with bourbon sauce and a Hot and Spicy Chex party mix.

Here are the top-searched holiday recipes on BettyCrocker.com.

Alabama: Easy red velvet cake

Alaska: Russian tea cakes

Arizona: Hot buttered rum

Arkansas: No-bake lemon icebox pie

California: Streusel-topped pumpkin pie

Colorado: Peach pie

Connecticut: Apple-cider doughnut cake

Delaware: Strawberry pretzel salad

Florida: Cobia with lemon caper sauce

Georgia: Key lime cupcakes

Hawaii: Better-than-almost-anything cake

Idaho: Raspberry pretzel salad

Illinois: Almond crescents

Indiana: Cheese ball

Iowa: Iowa Hawkeyes Black and Gold Salsa

Kansas: Strawberry poke cake

Kentucky: Honey bun cake

Louisiana: Bread pudding with bourbon sauce

Massachusetts: Mom’s spinach cheese squares

Maine: Easy peanut butter frosting

Maryland: Roasted sweet potato pie

Michigan: Cheesy potatoes

Minnesota: Rosettes

Mississippi: No-bake lemon icebox pie

Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies

Montana: Banana bread

Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate cookies

Nevada: Chocoflan

New Hampshire: Easy Whoopie Pies

New Jersey: Chicken orzo soup

New Mexico: Easy pineapple upside-down cake

New York: Ice cream cone cakes

North Carolina: Pineapple lime punch

North Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Ohio: Buckeye delights

Oklahoma: Classic Texas sheet cake

Oregon: Hot buttered rum

Pennsylvania: Apple dumplings

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies

South Carolina: Catfish stew

South Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Tennessee: Turkey sausage cheese balls

Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex party mix

Utah: Raspberry pretzel salad

Vermont: Best apple crisp

Virginia: Gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream

Washington: Gingerbread pancakes

West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix

Wisconsin: Peanut squares

Wyoming: Two-ingredient pineapple angel food cake

Washington, D.C.: Southern baked macaroni and cheese