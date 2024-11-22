Expand / Collapse search
Baby's adorable reaction to his new glasses attracts worldwide attention: 'Melts hearts'

The video brings 'joy, happiness and positivity,' his mom tells Fox News Digital

Ashley Papa By Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Baby's adorable reaction to seeing the world clearly for the first time Video

Baby's adorable reaction to seeing the world clearly for the first time

A New York mom's heartwarming video of her son's adorable reaction to his new glasses garners international attention. (Credit: Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer)

Video shared on social media of a baby reacting to his new glasses has sparked worldwide attention and received more than 100 million views on TikTok and Instagram.  

The baby's mom, Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer, posted the video of 1-year-old Liam Frederick trying on his new glasses — and it was clear he liked what he was seeing. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Mazzone-Meyer spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital about the experience. 

She said she and her husband were on a road trip from their home in New York to Wisconsin at the time the video started getting picked up.  

"It slowly started gaining traction on my personal Instagram, so on that trip we decided to upload the video to TikTok," she said. 

Baby Liam smiles and sticks out his tongue while wearing his new glasses.

Baby Liam is shown wearing his glasses and being silly with his mom, Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer. (Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer)

"I fell asleep during that 16-hour car ride and woke up to hundreds of thousands of views and just hours later we broke 1 million and eventually 75 million," she said. 

So far, the video has been shared by newscasts in a number of countries, including in Italy, Chile, Spain and the Netherlands.  

"This is the best video I have ever seen."

Mazzone-Meyer said the comments she's received have been heartwarming, with some people commenting, "This is the best video I have ever seen."

Another person commented, "I was having a terrible week, and then I saw the video of your son and it turned my whole day around" — while another said, "I am ugly crying at work!"

Said the mom, "My video has also helped other parents focus on the eye health of their babies and prioritize an optometrist appointment if they notice something may be off visually or if they notice a cross-eye."

She added, "My hope is that Liam can bring joy to others — that same joy that he brings to us every day. He's been through so much during his short time earth-side and he still manages to give a big smile when you look at him."

Baby Liam sits next to a doll on an armchair.

Wearing his new glasses, Baby Liam is shown sitting on a chair with a doll as he spends some time with family in Wisconsin. (Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer)

She also said, "He radiates goodness. I think the comments we receive daily confirm this."

"He's a completely different baby."

Mazzone-Meyer said that since Liam had abnormal scans in utero and was born early, his pediatrician and care team recommended a slew of tests following his three-week NICU stay; one of those was an optometrist appointment. 

At the first appointment, the baby's eyes appeared slightly farsighted, which was no cause for concern. 

His physician decided on a follow-up appointment months later — and at that time, it was determined that he needed glasses right away.

Mazzone-Meyer said Liam has always been a smiley baby.

Baby Liam looks up through his glasses on his first day wearing them.

Baby Liam is shown on his first day of wearing his new glasses. Finally, said his mom, "He can see us and the world." (Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer)

Since her baby got his new spectacles, she noticed he is smiling more (if that's even possible), grabbing more and playing more.

"He's a completely different baby with his new specs," Mazzone-Meyer said. 

"It makes me sad he had this unknown issue — but now [we're] so happy that we caught it, and he can see us and the world."

Mazzone-Meyer added, "I think it's no secret people are going through hard times across America and the world. Liam's video brings joy, happiness and positivity to people's day-to-day lives."

Baby glasses

"It makes me sad he had this unknown issue — but now [we're] so happy that we caught it, and he can see us and the world," the baby's mom said. (Stephanie Mazzone-Meyer)

She said, "Just watching his video can make the coldest hearts melt."

