Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Baby abandoned in Florida woods is adopted — plus nutrition experts reveal what to order at Subway

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
FL baby with adopted parents split

The couple who adopted the child are declining interviews at this time, but they allowed police to share photos on social media for everyone who "prayed for her well-being," the PCSO wrote on Facebook. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

MIRACLE BABY – A baby who was left alone in the woods just one hour after she was born now has a forever family — thanks to deputies and residents who brought the child to safety nearly a year ago. Continue reading...

'HOOKED A BEAST' – An angler has set the first-ever fishing record for a species caught in North Carolina. Continue reading...

WHAT TO ORDER – What are the "healthiest" options at Subway? Nutritionists reveal how to "Eat Fresh." Continue reading...

Subway healthy meals

Nutrition experts are revealing what you should order at Subway if you want to continue to make healthy choices and still enjoy the popular fast food sub and other menu items.  (Getty Images/Subway.com)

HOT TOYS – Shop 20 of these top toy picks on Amazon for the 2023 holiday season. Continue reading...

GET CRACKING – These are the best eggs for your health, according to nutritionists. Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Dana Perino talks with New York City-based reporter Nate Foy about work, travel, food — and a few surprises. Continue reading...

Dana Perino questions for Nate Foy

This week's "Short Questions with Dana Perino" focuses on New York-based journalist Nate Foy — who says, "Reporting on the stories that matter most to our country and the world is a blessing I do not take for granted." (Fox News)

PHOTO HUNT – How fast can you find five carrot noses belonging to the five snowmen? Test your skills...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.