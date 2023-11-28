Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Angler sets first-ever fishing record for species caught in North Carolina: 'Hooked a beast'

No previous record for fish species existed in North Carolina until Massachusetts man reeled one in

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published
A Massachusetts angler has established a new fishing record in the state of North Carolina.

Matthew Frattasio was aboard Riptide Charters, under the direction of Captain Terry Nugent, when he reeled in a 26-pound, 15.6-ounce almaco jack near Morehead City, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Frattasio was fishing in waters that reached depths of 80 feet.

The fish was caught using "live menhaden and 50-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist MQ 14000 reel paired with a Hogy Tuna jigging rod," the press release continued.

There is no previous record for the almaco jack in North Carolina, but this fish is a large catch when compared to some other state records.

Almaco Jack NC state fish

Matthew Frattasio of Massachusetts has established a new fishing record in North Carolina after catching a 26-pound almaco jack near Morehead City. (NC Division of Marine Fisheries)

Frattasio's catch measured 36.4 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail and 26 inches around, the DEQ shared in its release.

"Georgia and Florida’s state records stand at 7-pounds 0.7-ounce, and 35-pounds 9-ounces, respectively," the DEQ reported.

Frattasio and Capt. Nugent had the fish reviewed by a fisheries staff member located at the Morehead City office of the Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters.

Nugent recently shared news of the catch on his Facebook page.

"Today was one of the best days of fishing I've EVER experienced anywhere," Nugent wrote in the post.

Nugent and his team, along with Frattasio, were out on the open water for eight hours.

spinning reel iStock

The 26-pound fish measured 36.4 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail. It also measured 26 inches around and it took the men nearly 2.5 hours to reel it in. (iStock)

"After a legitimate 100 FISH day, Matt [Frattasio] hooked a beast that could not be tamed on an 8k combo. 2.5 hours the fish had its way with us," Nugent wrote.

Fox News reached out to Frattasio and Nugent for comment.

