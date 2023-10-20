Shop 20 of the hottest toys on Amazon for the 2023 holiday season

Holiday toy shopping season is officially here! This holiday season's hottest toy game is shaping up to include retro toys, STEM toys and activity kits – whatever your choice, you'll want to jump into action now to snag some of these viral holiday toys of 2023 from Amazon.

To help inspire your gift list this year, we've picked out some of the most coveted toys for the upcoming holiday season. Amazon's vast selection and convenience make it the ultimate holiday toy shopping destination. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's Our Top Picks for the Best New Toys of 2023:

Viral toys for girls this holiday

Viral toys for boys this holiday

Essential stocking stuffers

Viral toys for girls this holiday

Furby Interactive Plush Toy $69.99, now $49.00

Parents, you'll love this updated version of your favorite furry robot friend, Furby Interactive Plush Toy. The new Furby has a lot of phrases and different modes. The ears light up and change color; the eyes blink; it has multiple pet and tilt sensors. Unlike the past models, this latest Furby does not require an app, so all functionality is included within the toy. The interactive toy is slated to become one of this holiday's hottest toys, and it's on sale now at Amazon for ages 6 years and up.

Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 $199.99, now $179.00

Barbie toys are always hot holiday gift picks, but now that the Barbie movie is the highest-grossing film of 2023, demand for these toys is at an all-time high. That's why you might want to grab the Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 for the child on your list. This updated dreamhouse has more than 75 pieces, a three-story slide, a pet elevator and puppy play areas​. Reviewers love that it's easy to set and provides hours of endless imaginative play for your little one. For ages three years and up.

Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog $79.00

Interactive pets have been trending for quite a few years now, and this Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog might just be a hit in 2023. The all-white Dog-E comes to life and reveals a unique combination of colorful lights, sounds and personality traits, so your Dog-E is truly one in a million. No two Dog-Es are ever the same. For ages 5 to 15 years.

Fingerlings 2023 NEW Interactive Baby Monkey $14.97

Another toy that is enjoying a resurgence is the Fingerlings 2023 NEW Interactive Baby Monkey toy. The toy was a big hit in 2017 and is returning better than ever. The new Fingerlings make even more interactive sounds and actions, have distinct personalities, and can sit down when not on one's finger. For ages five and up.

COOKEEZ MAKERY Cinnamon Treatz Oven $34.99, $29.86

If your kid likes to bake and loves stuffed animals, this COOKEEZ MAKERY Cinnamon Treatz Oven will be a hit with them. The Cookeez makery is an interactive toy that bakes a stuffed animal. The plush toy is interactive with sound and reactions! It will even warm up when your child squeezes it! There are three different Cinnamon Treats to make - Cinnamon Pooch, Fondant Feline and Strawberry Swirl. For ages 5 to 15.

Skillmatics Art & Craft Activity - Foil Fun Unicorns & Princesses $24.97, now $19.97

If you have creative types to shop for, add this Skillmatics Art & Craft Activity - Foil Fun Unicorns & Princesses to your cart. This award-winning craft kit helps your child create stunning pictures featuring princesses, fairies, and unicorns, sparking hours of creative play! Plus, it's mess-free. For all ages.

Klutz Paint & Peel Jelly Stickers Craft Kit $22.99

The Klutz Paint & Peel Jelly Stickers Craft Kit takes collecting stickers to a new level. Your child will enjoy making their own with this kit, which includes paint to trace different sticker designs, embellishment rhinestones and googly eyes. Once the paint is dry, they have their sticker. For all ages.

TOMYOU 200 Pieces Building Blocks $28.99, now $19.99

STEM toys like these TOMYOU 200 Pieces Building Blocks can provide hours of educational fun for children. This set includes 200 pieces of colorful building blocks that can combine to build flowers, animals, cars, buildings, worlds and more. The blocks come with a plastic box for easy storage. For ages three years and up.

QLT Flower House Building Set $54.99, now $28.99

Reviewers raved about the aesthetic of this QLT Flower House Building Set. The box includes 579 high-quality bricks and easy-to-follow instructions. Realistic details include operable skylight, roof, windows and door. For ages 6 years and up.

Viral toys for boys this holiday

Flying Orb Ball $32.00

This spinning Flying Orb Ball is an excellent gift for any boy on your holiday shopping list. Kids can control the flying ball to float, glide and climb in the air or throw it out and fly back like a boomerang. For ages 6 years and up.

LEGO Super Mario Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set $64.99, now $51.99

LEGO and Super Mario, what more is there to say? This LEGO Super Mario Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set combines one of the year's hottest popular figures with a classic building set loved by all. The set includes 4 LEGO Super Mario figures: a Fliprus, a Freezie, a Red Koopa Troopa and a toy baby penguin, plus a toy snowman to build. For ages 7 years and up.

GeoSafari Jr. Talking Telescope $64.86

The GeoSafari Jr. Talking Telescope can help spark more interest in space exploration for your little one. Amazing space images, fun facts, and quiz questions get kids excited about our solar system! The talking telescope features 24 eye-opening images from NASA and 240 fun facts and quiz questions and could be the perfect first telescope. Kids can look with both eyes — no need to try and squint or close one. For ages four years and up.

Pindaloo Skill Game Toy $29.95

This Pindaloo Skill Game Toy could be the perfect gift if you are searching for a unique, active game to play this holiday. Pindaloo is a juggling game which is both challenging and fun. Whatever your age, you can improve your motor skills and hand-to-eye coordination as you master the basics of play and develop your own cool tricks. Suitable for any age.

3-Pack Airplane Launcher Toy $24.99

This 3-Pack Airplane Launcher Toy is a best seller on Amazon. The glider plane toy has 3 LED gliding foam planes that kids can decorate with included stickers. The aircraft has two flying modes and can be thrown with either the propeller gun or by hand. For ages three years and up.

Klutz Lego Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit $24.99, now $19.91

The Klutz Lego Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit is a book-based kit that allows kids to build eight kinetic creatures using LEGO Technic bricks and paper craft. Kids can build models such as DJ Bubbles, an octopus that spins records, a pterodactyl and a yeti. For ages 8 to 12 years.

Stocking stuffers

BIZYBOO - Hide 'n' Seek Busy Bag Characters $19.99

This year, get these bonus treats to add to your childrens' holiday magic. Top picks include this Hide 'n' Seek Busy Bag Character. It's the perfect toy for rainy days, car trips, or anytime you want to keep your child entertained and engaged.

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Series 1 Minis $9.99

Mini collectibles are trending and this MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Series 1 Minis can have a big impact in any holiday stocking! Follow the recipe cards to prep your mini, and then set it in any UV light until the resin has hardened. After, you have a collectible dish to display. Ages 5 and up.

Cool Toys LED Gloves with 6 Flashing Modes $14.99

Check out Cool Toys LED Gloves with 6 Flashing Modes for a potentially perfect stocking stuffer for girls and boys. The gloves are simple to control and come with 6 flashing modes. Buy these for next-level fun. For ages 8 to 10 years.

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle $9.99, now $8.99

This LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle can make a great stocking stuffer for kids who love building. The set features a space shuttle that rebuilds into an astronaut figure with jointed limbs or a spaceship toy. For ages 6 years and up.

Holiday Smencils - HB #2 Scented Fun Pencils, 5 Count $14.99, now $8.99

Add the best-selling stocking stuffers Holiday Smencils - HB #2 Scented Fun Pencils, 5 Count to your list this holiday. The scented pencils are a great alternative to candy and make fantastic gifts for kids of any age. For ages three years and up.