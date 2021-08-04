Brother of FDNY firefighter who died 9/11 walks more than 500 miles in his honor

The brother of a fallen firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is walking more than 500 miles in his memory.

Frank Siller, 68, of Staten Island, New York, began a six-week journey spanning six states for his "Never Forget Walk" at Arlington Fire Station 5 in D.C. and to the Pentagon. The purpose was for a private wreath-laying to honor his younger brother, firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1.

"My personal goal is to make sure people never forget," Siller told FOX News.

Siller, the founder of Tunnel to Towers Foundation, will walk 500 miles ending his journey at Ground Zero to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

REMEMBERING 9/11

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds mortgage-free homes for injured veterans and first responders and for families who lost a loved one in the line of duty. Siller started the non-profit in his brother’s memory.

Stephen had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf when he heard the news of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. That’s when he returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.

He drove his truck to Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, strapped on 60 pounds of gear and got out on foot determined to save others when he lost his life. Stephen is survived by his wife and five children.

"He died the way he lived, serving others," Siller said. "If given the choice all over again he would run through that tunnel and give up his life for others, I have no doubt in my head and my heart. He would do it again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others will walk with Siller to honor the memories of fallen heroes who died Sept. 11.