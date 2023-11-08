5 must-have November items to bring holiday joy to your kitchen

The changing seasons present the perfect opportunity to freshen up your home decor.

And you may want to start in the room to which people always gravitate during holiday gatherings: the kitchen.

It's the place where you prepare family meals or congregate around the table to chat about your day.

The kitchen can also be a space that evokes warm and cozy feelings for all who enter.

Sometimes, it’s even the hub of your entire household.

Here are five fun ideas ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas 2023 (remember, it's great to get an early start on your holiday shopping!).

If you haven't yet decorated your home in Rae Dunn's whimsical wares, you're missing out.

If you haven’t yet decorated your home in Rae Dunn’s whimsical wares, you’re missing out.

Get a head start on Christmas decor with this adorable gnome canister set.

It’s the perfect festive yet functional addition to your kitchen, whether you use it to store cookies, tea bags or treats for your pooch.

Geeory Fall Kitchen Mat Set, $27.99, Amazon

The quickest way to transition your kitchen into a new holiday or season without spending a fortune?

Switch out your in-front-of-the-sink kitchen mat.

This farmhouse kitchen-style set features the ubiquitous symbol of the season — pumpkins — along with the kitschy phrases "home sweet home" and "the kitchen is the heart of the home."

Fall Scents Candle Set, $35, Amazon

While you can’t smell freshly baked bread or a lasagna in the oven 24/7, you can have a countertop candle that makes your entire house smell like all-things fall.

This sampler pack from Amazon gives you the perfect variety of seasonal scents, from pumpkin spice to apple cider, in a beautifully packaged box.

Fall in love with this versatile wooden serving tray, emblazoned with the words "Hello Fall."

It can serve as a display piece when not in use.

Either way, it serves many purposes, from a cutting board to a handy display for charcuterie and cheese selections.

You may use it on Thanksgiving and beyond.

Uiifan 2 Pcs Christmas Peppermint Candy Tray Platter, $37.99, Amazon

Give your guests something to smile about with this set of two cute candy dishes that are designed in the shape of holiday peppermints.

They’ll look beautiful displayed on your counter or table as a serving dish for nuts, candy, dips or whatever you choose.

They also make the perfect hostess gift for your next dinner party.