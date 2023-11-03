Pack for your holidays with these Amazon travel essentials

Thanksgiving kicks off the official holiday travel season and is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. If you are flying this year for the holiday by airplane, you'll no doubt run into the challenge of how to pack outfits that you need on your carry-on. Some of the more discounted airline fares are more restrictive in terms of what you can take on board. In general, however, packing light means less stressing about your luggage and more savings.

This season, before you start your holiday trek, take a look at these vital packing essentials you can find on Amazon. These nifty gadgets can help anyone pack a carry-on for a weekend getaway or a full-week vacation. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Essential Travel Bags

Packing essentials for organization

Packing essentials for toiletries

Packing essentials for comfort and entertainment

Packing essentials for kids

Choosing the right travel bag is step one to tackle the most critical aspect of packing. Keep in mind how long your stay will be and what restrictions the airlines may have in terms of what size is considered a carry-on.

coowoz Large Travel Backpack $46.99, now $41.99

This viral Amazon backpack is waterproof and features a separate shoe and laptop compartment. It also has a built-in charging port, enabling it to charge your phone anytime and anywhere. A bonus feature is the anti-theft compartment on the back of the bag, which can store valuables. On sale now for 11% off the list price.

Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack $39.99 (plus 20% off coupon option)

The Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack meets the carry-on size standards for most airlines and fits perfectly in overhead compartments. The sturdy construction and well-padded straps make it comfortable to carry even when fully packed. It also includes three custom-made storage bags to help organize your travel gear.

HYC00 sport gym bag $29.99, now $21.49

The HYC00 sport gym bag is the perfect carry-on compliant bag for airline travel- your ideal overnight weekend boarding bag for business or personal trips. The high-density, water-resistant material can help you separate dry and wet items; if you have wet clothes or a towel, you can buy it on sale for 28% off the list price.

Amazon Basics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner $88.00, now $75.68

This 20-inch Hardside Spinner suitcase from AmazonBasics comes with an extra-thick hard shell. And the four double-spinner wheels make it easy to roll. It's an excellent option for travelers who want to carry-on luggage but want to avoid carrying the weight on their backs. Get it now for 20% off the list price.

Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set $140.00, now $111.96

While carry-ons save you the hassle of checking baggage, they work best for shorter trips. This Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set will give you the space to pack for longer voyages. This four-piece set includes one 26" hard side spinner, a 20" hard side spinner carry-on, one 15" boarding tote bag and a 10" toiletry kit. The wheels on the suitcases are durable and make transporting them easy.

Keeping everything organized can be a challenge. One of the best things you can do when packing for any trip—especially one that requires packing lots of layers—is to use packing cubes or compression bags.

Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes $24.98

Gift yourself some space-saving organization with the Bagail 6 Set Packing Cubes. The cubes are made of high-quality nylon fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability and fit into most airline carry-on suitcases, totes, weekenders, backpacks and duffle bags.

9 Travel Compression Bags $11.99

These compression bags are the ultimate space savers – roll to get the air out and save up to 80% of space without requiring a vacuum. The bags feature dual zippers with one lower side and one higher side, making them easy to open and close.

Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Travel Cubes $25.31

This 4-piece set of packing cubes includes large, medium, small, and slim sizes that are ideal for all travel needs. The cubes feature a mesh top panel for quickly identifying contents.

If you travel with a carry-on, keep your toiletry bag light and TSA-compliant. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams, and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less per container, and they must be stored in one quart-sized, clear plastic zip-top bag.

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag $29.47, now $22.99

The BAGSMART Toiletry Bag is designed with four separate compartments with zip and back open pockets for great organization. The inner main pockets have elastic straps to hold your bottles upright and avoid spills. It is on sale for 13% off the list price.

Mrsdry Travel Bottles for Toiletries $11.99, now $9.99

These 3 oz Mrsdry Travel Bottles for Toiletries are TSA carry-on approved. This set of small bottles is perfect for storing your favorite shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and more. The bottles have a 3-layer leak-proof design that prevents liquid leakage or spillage and its opal shape allows no liquids stuck in the bottle corner and helps you to get the last drop out without wasting.

Travel Pill Organizer $7.99, now $3.99

This portable pill case will make keeping track of your medicine while away from home easier. Each pill box consists of 6 small and two large compartments for different sizes of pills and vitamins.

Travel Mini perfume Refillable Atomizer Container $13.99, now $6.99

The travel mini perfume atomizer container is the perfect solution for traveling with your favorite fragrances, essential oils and aftershaves. The bottles are easy to fill and refill with no leakage. Press the bottom against your favorite perfume gauge and keep clicking until it is filled.

Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount $29.99, now $24.97

Up your in-flight entertainment viewing pleasure with the Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount. The strong clamp can attach to tables, luggage handles, and gym equipment and allows for 360-degree rotation to adjust your device for the best viewing angle. It is compatible with many phone sizes, from the iPhone Mini to the Samsung Note 20 Plus. Get it on sale for 17% off the list price.

EverSnug Premium Travel Blanket $39.95, now $37.95

Amenities are light on many domestic flights today, so if you feel chilly packing, this EverSnug Premium Travel Blanket will keep you warm. The blanket is lightweight and extra comfy. The carrying case is also the perfect place to rest your head.

MLVOC Travel Pillow $29.99 now $24.99

If you plan to catch some shut-eye on your flight, pack this MLVOC Travel Pillow. This travel pillow is designed with an adjustable rope lock you can use to size to different neck size requirements. The pillow comes with a 3D sleep mask and earplugs.

Airplane Foot Hammock $26.97, now $14.99

This Airplane Foot Hammock is the perfect footrest to relax your feet during travel. Wrap your plane footrest around the seat tray in front of you and adjust the strap to your desired length. Place your feet in your new comfy airplane foot hammock airplane, relax, and settle in for a smooth flight! Get it on sale now for 44% off the list price.

KIDDIETOTES 3-D Hardshell Ride On Suitcase Scooter $149.99 now $129.99

No kid can resist the call for travel with this KIDDIETOTES 3-D Hardshell Ride-On Suitcase Scooter. Your kids get entertainment and a carry-on wrapped up in this handy gadget that folds up easily to store in the overhead bin. It's on sale now for 13% off the list price.

BCOZZY Travel Pillow for kids $34.97

This BCOZZY Travel Pillow is great for kids napping in the car and airplane. The pillow offers neck and chin support, so your child's head doesn't fall forward when they sleep.

BIZYBOO - Hide 'n' Seek Busy Bag $19.99

Pack screen-free entertainment for your kids with this BIZYBOO - Hide 'n' Seek Busy Bag. There are 12 adorable characters to collect and over 250 hidden objects to find.