15 cleaning essentials you can find on Amazon to help your home sparkle this holiday

Preparing for the holiday season means more than just checking gifts off your list and planning the perfect meal. If you are hosting a Thanksgiving or plan to have family and friends over during the holiday season, you'll want to make your space clean and inviting.

The holidays may also mean hosting overnight guests and cooking big meals, which are all bound to create some extra mess in your home. Stock up on these holiday cleaning essentials that you can find on Amazon to help you take some of the stress out of maintaining your home clean throughout the holiday season. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

These 15 cleaning essentials can help you achieve that deep clean in your home in time for the holidays:

Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner $199.99, now $149.99

This Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner is a powerful, multipurpose, portable heavy-duty steamer. You can use it on flooring of any type: widows, carpet, tiling, granite, stainless steel – you name it. The Neat steam cleaner is designed for performance, ease of use and durability. According to its listing, it can easily remove dirt, grease, and stains while eliminating 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, allergens, mold and other undesirables from any surface. It's light enough to carry around, making it a perfect cleaner for the entire home, and it is one sale for 25% off the list price.

MR.SIGA Lint Free Microfiber Duster $16.99, now $12.98

If you are dusting, try the MR.SIGA Lint Free Microfiber Duster. It's a nifty duster that will make removing dust from window ledges and blinds to side tables, baseboards, and the tops of bookshelves a breeze.

MR.SIGA Microfiber Delicate Duster $13.99, now $11.99

For any individual decor pieces, try using the MR.SIGA Microfiber Delicate Duster to shine up without damaging them. The duster traps and holds dust like a magnet instead of pushing it around. Reviewers have said it is easy to wash and doesn't disturb delicate electronics or decorative objects.

MR.SIGA Mini Dustpan and Brush Set $14.99, now $12.99

Make sure you have a handy dustpan and brush set to pick up any messes that may arise during the holidays. This MR.SIGA Mini Dustpan and Brush Set lies flat against the cleaning surface and allows for maximum pickup, while the built-in raised bar makes debris not easy to fall.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set $73.99, now $49.99

The JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set is just the tool you need to get your floors sparkling clean. This all-in-one flat mop and bucket system will save you time since all you need to do to make the mop head free from dirty water is insert it into the bucket and pull it back out. You can get the mop that reviewers say is more durable and efficient than leading disposable brands at 36% off the list price.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum $93.99, now $77.45

This BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum could be just the tool to help you clean up after messes quickly without the hassle of plugging in a heavier vacuum. The portable vacuum features built-in crevice and brush tools for vacuuming tight spaces and light dusting applications.

Pan Scrapers Dish Scraper Tool Set $4.87, $4.24

Spare yourself the elbow grease and invest in this Pan Scrapers Dish Scraper Tool Set that can help you cut through any baked-on messes in the kitchen this holiday. You can use them on your cast iron cookware, too!

Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $23.60

Make your appliances shine again with this Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit. This set comes with one spray bottle, one microfiber cloth and one package of cleaning wipes that can be used on anything from refrigerators and microwaves to ovens, sinks and trash cans. The polish leaves a barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt and smudges to keep that shine through the holidays!

Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner $8.99

You'll probably be microwaving leftovers for you and your guests well into the New Year. Help keep your microwave spic and span without the hassle with the Volcano Microwave Oven Cleaner. This handy gadget requires water and white vinegar for chemical-free cleaning.

Mrs. Meyer's Peppermint Kitchen Set Dish Soap $23.88

Skip the harsh smell of chemical cleansers and opt for Mrs. Meyer's Peppermint multi-surface cleaner. This set comes with holiday-scented hand and dish soap in a lovely holiday scents to keep your plates and guests germ-free.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths $13.99, now $7.99

These Microfiber Cleaning Cloths can help you achieve the shine your kitchen surfaces deserve. In fact, these machine-washable microfiber cloths could be all you need to get most of your home spic and span.

Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaner Tablet $14.69

Help make cleaning your bathroom a breeze with these Scrubbing Bubbles Continuous Clean Drop-Ins Toilet Cleaner Tablet. The tablets work to clean and deodorize your toilet with every flush.

Poo-Pourri's holiday-scented before-you-go-toilet-spray $15.30

You can extend the smell of the holiday season to your bathrooms with Poo-Pourri's holiday-scented before-you-go-toilet-spray will keep your bathroom smelling fresh and festive with a woodsy blend of cypress, cedar, and smoked vanilla.

Kleenex White Hand Towels $30.49

Kleenex hand towels in the guest bathroom are a perfect way to offer guests a clean towel each time they wash their hands without having to wash the cloth towels. Reviews said the towels are sanitary, absorbent and convenient to position without taking up much counter space.

AIRDOCTOR AD2000 4-in-1 Air Purifier $349.00

The AIRDOCTOR AD2000 4-in-1 Air Purifier can help keep the air in your home clean and clear of any pesky allergens or odors that might otherwise disturb your guests. This Amazon Choice Air Doctor model is entirely automatic – it stays on low when the air is good but kicks up when it detects that there are pollutants in the air.