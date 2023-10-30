Grab these 12 cooking essentials from Amazon to cook outside this Thanksgiving

Cooking the traditional Thanksgiving meal doesn't necessarily mean a hot oven and stuffy kitchen. There are plenty of excellent meals that you can execute outside, using a grill, smoker or whatever method you prefer. If you're looking to change your usual routine, these essential cooking items available on Amazon can assist you in creating the ideal Thanksgiving meal outdoors.

Taking your turkey-cooking activities outdoors can enhance the productivity of your Thanksgiving Day preparations and spare you from dealing with a scorching oven for an extended period. Make sure to grab these outdoor cooking essentials to cook a mouthwatering meal. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 12 tools that can help you cook the perfect outdoor Thanksgiving:

RAPICCA BBQ Gloves $45.99, now $29.99

Keep your hands protected from open flames and hot surfaces with these RAPICCA BBQ Gloves. The gloves are designed for the pit master with an insulated textured palm non-slip five-finger design so you can manage wet or greasy meats in your smoker or BBQ like the pros!

Durable Stainless Steel Chicken & Turkey Roasting Rack with Brush $16.99

If you are taking your bird cooking to the grill, this Durable Stainless Steel Chicken & Turkey Roasting Rack with Brush might help keep your meat juicy and moist. It can be the perfect roasting rack for a chicken, small turkey, duck, and medium-sized goose – any bird up to 20 lbs. The rack is designed to elevate the chicken and maximize your grilling space.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill $699.99

Your family will know how serious you are about cooking Thanksgiving outside with this Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill. The grill has the potential to transform your cooking by creating consistent results and delicious flavor.

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill $154.80, now $139.00

If you like the classics, the Weber Original Kettle 22-inch Charcoal Grill could be for you. The grill has an ultra-durable, porcelain-enameled lid and bowl to help retain heat and the dampers easily adjust for precise temperature control. It's a classic for a reason and you can get it 10% off the list price on Amazon.

Digital Probe Meat Thermometer $29.99, now $19.99

A digital probe thermometer should be on your essentials list if you cook a big bird this year. This ThermoPro digital thermometer is ideal for cooking meat in an oven, smoker or on a stovetop. It has high accuracy and heat resistance that comes highly rated. Get it today at 33% of the list price.

OXO Good Grips 16-Inch Locking Tongs, Silver $17.95

A good pair of tongs comes in handy to turn large meats on the grill while keeping your hands away from the heat. The OXO Good Grips 16-inch Locking Tongs, Silver, are well-praised for their durability and functional design.

only fire Universal BBQ Grill Rotisserie Kit with 110V Electric Motor $65.99

One way you can try to achieve a perfectly golden turkey is by using the rotisserie method with the onlyfire Universal BBQ Grill Rotisserie Kit with 110V Electric Motor. The 4-watt motor keeps the rotisserie turning at a sustained, constant rate, ensuring every inch of the meat is evenly cooked and succulently moist.

GRILLART Grill Basket Heavy Duty $21.97

A grill basket like GRILLART Grill Basket Heavy Duty can be a great option for cooking vegetables or anything else that's small or delicate on a grill. The basket keeps small items from falling through your grill grates while allowing your food to develop that grill taste.

chemotex Fly Fans for Tables $32.99

These chemotex Fly Fans for Tables may be just what you need to keep the flies away from your delicious cooking. The rechargeable fans come in a pack of three and have 15 hours of operating time on a full charge.

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron $90.00

Look like a seasoned pro this Thanksgiving with this Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron. This full-length bib apron is made of 100% cotton fabric and is designed to be stain-resistant and washing machine-safe.

Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush $20.95

Getting into the habit of cleaning your grill with a good grill brush after every use will make your life as a grill master easier. The bristle-free Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush can help ease the hassle of cleaning without worrying about bristles falling into the grill or food.

EXTRA LARGE Organic Bamboo Cutting Board & Butcher Block $70.94, now $59.94

A large butcher's block or cutting board is an essential accessory for any barbecue kitchen. Serve your feast in style with this extra large wooden cutting board made from bamboo that gives you the needed surface area to transport your big bird. The juice grooves will prevent the juice from your bird from getting everywhere.