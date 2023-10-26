10 essential Thanksgiving kitchen tools that make cooking a breeze

Thanksgiving is the biggest cooking holiday of the year for many Americans, and having the right equipment on hand can be essential to serve the best seasonal feast.

Whether you are new to the kitchen or a Thanksgiving pro, these ten kitchen essentials you can find on Amazon can help make your meal prep a breeze.

Cookware and bakeware essentials, like these found on Amazon, will help you tackle your holiday cook-a-thon with confidence that you are sure to use time and again. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are the 10 essential kitchen tools to cook your ultimate Thanksgiving feast.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe $29.99, now $16.99

If you're still working with a turkey popper to determine temperature, consider upgrading to this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe. The KIZEN food thermometer can be used year-round and also works for grilling and roasting meat, baking bread, making candy and more. Reviewers say it is easy to read, has a backlight, and the temperature comes up immediately.

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts $34.99, now $17.99

Try these KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitts to safely shield your hands from the heat while cooking and handling those hot pans and dishes. The silicone mitts are water-resistant for additional protection from hot spills. You can grab a pair now for 49% off the list price.

Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils $14.99, now $8.99

Keep the mess at a minimum while multitasking with the help of the Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad for Multiple Utensils. With four slots, you get enough space to park your spoons, spatulas, ladles, brushes, tongs, or forks. The silicone spoon rest is heat resistant, so it can be placed near the stove, and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls $30.03

Those who know, know that mixing bowls are vital for creating any feast. These FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls come highly rated because of their quality while still being affordable.

Cuisinart 16-Inch Roaster $64.95

Picking the right roasting pan can make cooking your bird a dream. This Cuisinart 16-Inch Roaster is a certified Amazon Choice. It is sturdy, made from thick stainless steel and costs under $100. If you've only ever used disposable aluminum pans, do yourself a favor and invest in this easy-to-clean classic.

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet pans $19.99

By November, chances are that the sheet pans you own might look like they need replacing. If that's the case, then these Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet pans are a popular option. You get two pans for the price, and reviews said the pans are nice, sturdy, and distribute heat evenly.

Turkey Carving Board $39.99

Not to be confused with a cutting board, a carving board is designed with a grooved moat around its edges to collect meat juices and stop them from dripping onto the kitchen floor. This bamboo Turkey Carving Board is an Amazon Choice because it can handle the toughest tasks and withstand daily wear and tear. The ample size of the board provides enough space for carving larger meals like a Thanksgiving turkey.

OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve & Store Set $79.95, now $70.00

Extra baking dishes that double up as storage are the perfect solution for Thanksgiving extras. This OXO Good Grips 14-piece Glass Bake, Serve & Store Set is an excellent solution for getting that green bean casserole, cornbread dressing and baked mac and cheese. Just pop on the BPA-free baking dish lids to store any leftovers. The containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe and freezer-safe.

J.K. Adams Maple Wood Rolling Dowel $28.95

A rolling dowel is a valuable tool every chef needs, especially when preparing a feast as important as Thanksgiving. J.K. Adams PRP-2 19-inch-by-2-inch Maple Wood Rolling Dowel is a highly regarded, award-winning rolling pin that will transform your pie-making experience.

Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Set $33.65

An electric knife can be a game-changing tool that cooks can add to carve a beautiful turkey. This Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Set features reciprocating serrated blades that create even slices, and the included fork is handy for carving and serving.