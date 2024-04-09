13 picks for creating the perfect summer bedroom

Transitioning your bedroom from winter to summer is a great way to welcome better sleep and maximize extended daylight. By swapping out heavy flannels for light and airy fabrics and introducing pops of cheerful colors, you can transform your winter bedroom into a summer oasis that perfectly balances comfort and style.

The first step to getting your bedroom ready for the summer is to store winter bedding. You'll want to properly launder your winter bedding and invest in proper storage to keep those heavy blankets and sheets fresh and ready for the next cold season.

Creating a cool room environment is crucial for beating the heat and can lead to better sleep during summer. Consider investing in a cooling mattress topper and bedding that regulates your body temperature, ensuring you stay comfortably cool throughout the night.

Summer is all about natural sunlight. Inviting additional light into your space has many benefits and can help create harmonious bedroom energy. So, if your winter bedroom has heavy drapes, switch them out with lighter window treatments to maximize that morning sunlight. You'll also need to address light at night with blackout curtains or shades, especially if you are headed to sleep before the sun sets.

Adding an air-purifying plant can help transform your bedroom ambiance. Opt for greenery that is easy to care for and can thrive in your bedroom environment. Alternatively, you could use an air purifier to filter and purify the air in your bedroom; essential oils can also fill your space with a refreshing summer scent.

Get started on your summer bedroom right away. You can find most of these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals .

Top picks to get your bedroom summer-ready:

Storage solutions

Summer bedding

Window treatments

Air purifying options

SLEEPING LAMB 100L Large Comforter Storage Bags $18.99

The SLEEPING LAMB 100L Large Comforter Storage Bags are spacious enough to hold two king-size comforters plus two pillows in a bag. A transparent PVC window in the front of clothing storage bags makes it easy to see what's inside. This comes in a pack of 3. The Vikakiooze Comforter Storage Bag is $4.57 at Walmart and can hold king—or queen-size comforters, pillows, blankets, bedding, quilts, and duvets. It is made from non-woven fabric and is mothproof and space-saving.

IRIS USA 50 Qt Plastic Under Bed Storage Organizer 3 Pack, $59.99, now $53.99

This 50-quart plastic storage container is designed to remove contents, dust and debris. Its latches buckle upward to easily secure the lid to the base and are designed to fit under most beds. You can buy the single container at Home Depot for $43.06.

Large Storage Box w/ Vacuum Bag Grey $41.99

Packway your winter bedding in a thick vacuum-sealed bag that fits inside its lidded box. The bag's contents are protected from dust, insects, and moisture. Best of all, these box sets are so durable that they can be reused season after season.

REST Evercool Cooling Comforter $279.00, $181.00

REST Evercool Cooling Comforter is a Good Housekeeping award winner for hot sleepers. It is a lightweight, down-alternative comforter designed for hot sleepers. It is made with Rest's proprietary Evercool fabric, which creates a cool and breathable sleeping environment. The comforter is soft and cool to the touch and wicks away moisture.

Royoliving Premium Summer Down Blanket $124.99, now $99.99

The Royoliving Premium Lightweight Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter is a down comforter that is made with 80% grey duck feathers and 20% grey duck down. It is designed to be lightweight and not too hot to stay relaxed and comfortable. Or opt for the ultra-cozy but cooling BedVoyage Bamboo Reversible Duvet for $80.10 at Walmart.

Miracle Made Luxe Cooling Bed Sheets –Sky Blue, queen $188.34, now $139.99

Miracle Made Luxe Cooling Bed Sheets are made with silver-infused technology and Supima cotton. They are designed to keep you cool and dry throughout the night and are made with high-quality, soft, durable, and moisture-wicking microfiber material. This Luxury 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, Queen, $358.00 on Macys.com, is degrees cooler and twice as soft as ordinary cotton.

Washed Linen Core Sheet Set $319.00, now $271.15

Linen is an excellent option for sheets for its natural cooling properties. It's even more breathable, moisture-wicking, and absorbent than cotton. This Washed Linen Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen is made from 100% European Flax for a lightweight yet cozy fabric. The queen-sized Simple&Opulence Belgian Linen Sheet Set is available on Amazon for $84.99.

SLEEP ZONE Cooling Mattress Topper $53.99, now $39.99

The Sleep Zone Cooling Mattress Topper uses NANOTEX Coolest Comfort Technology to wick away moisture and regulate body temperature. Or try the TEMPUR-Adapt Topper on HomeDepot.com for a cooling option that responds to your body heat to keep it at the perfect temperature.

Joywell Natural Linen Cream Curtains $37.99, now $31.99

The Joywell Natural Linen Cream Curtains are made from a blend of 30% natural linen and 70% polyester fabric. They have a back tab and rod pocket attachment method and a sheer light allowance—perfect for letting some of the summer sunshine through. These CAROMIO Linen Blend Semi-Sheer curtain panels, available on Macys.com for $28.50, create beautiful light diffusion.

Exclusive Home Sateen Twill Woven Room Darkening Blackout $22.99

These Sateen Twill Woven Room, Darkening Blackout curtain panels offer a modern, chic look to your décor. You could also opt for these best-selling Cohen Thermaback panels for $21.48 at HomeDepot.com.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals .

Costa Farms Peace Lily Live Plant $56.99

Bring the outside indoors with this Costa Farms Peace Lily Live Plant. This beautiful Peace Lily, potted in a stylish plant pot, will add a relaxing, calm feel to any space. This plant is a natural air purifier that helps keep your indoor air fresh and clean. This Emerald Trinity set for $136.00 at Easyplant includes a green snake plant, a small heartleaf philodendron, and a small parlor palm. All only require watering once a month.

Coway Airmega $229.99, now $159.99

The Coway Airmega is a great bedroom air purifier because of its high performance and durability. The air purifier features air quality monitoring, a timer, a filter indicator, and eco mode. It has a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, a deodorization filter, a true HEPA filter, and a vital ion filter. It can clean and maintain spaces up to 361 sq. ft. in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 sq. ft. in 30 minutes. The AirDoctor 2000 for $389 at AirDoctor is another excellent option for a bedroom purifier. This device boasts UltraHEPA, carbon, and VOC filters that capture particles 100 times smaller than HEPA standard and MERV.

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser $35.99, now $21.23

The ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser is a 5-in-1 ultrasonic aromatherapy device that can also be used as a humidifier, vaporizer, and more. It has a generous water tank, seven LED light colors, and multiple mist nebulizer modes. Anthropologie carries a good selection of beautifully designed diffusers, like this Vitruvi Stone Sky Diffuser, which costs $129.00.