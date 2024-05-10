10 gifts for high school graduates taking a gap year

High school graduation is an exciting, terrifying time for many young adults. They’re either preparing for college in the Fall, getting a full-time job, or, for the lucky few, gallivanting across the world during a gap year. If your graduate has decided to take the time to travel before college or a career, you’ll want to get them a gift that can help them during their travels.

We’ve lined up 10 gifts every travel enthusiast will greatly appreciate.

The right suitcase makes all the difference when traveling. Travelers want a suitcase that’s easily recognizable and durable. Hardshell suitcases help all of your valuables stay safe on long flights. The Maxlite® Air suitcase from Travelpros is under $250 and is made from environmentally-friendly materials. Roam also has lightweight, luxury-level suitcases in bright, unique colors.

A carry-on holds all the valuables you need while flying, so you want to make sure to get one that is the right size and easy to carry. Ebags has carry-ons under $100 that are compact and have plenty of pockets. You can also get carry-ons from Roam in the same bright colors their larger suitcases come in.

Outlets differ from country to country, so a travel adapter is necessary if you want to charge your phone or other tech. Amazon has a travel adapter that converts to outlets in North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Brazil. You can get a similar outlet from Best Buy.

A personal safety alarm is a good idea for solo travelers. You can get a Birdie alarm from Amazon that emits a loud siren and flashing strobe light to create a diversion and alert others of an attacker. Walmart has a similar alarm you can easily attach to your bag.

Travel pillows are a lifesaver on long flights. They help travelers sleep more restfully. An infinity pillow is easily moldable and made from breathable materials for added comfort. You can buy an infinity pillow right on Infinity’s site or via Amazon.

The last thing a traveler wants is to find out their suitcase was lost during transit. A Tile luggage tracker helps you keep track of your luggage. Just throw a tile in your suitcase and connect it to your phone. Get a Tile tracker from Amazon or get a four-pack of them on Tile’s site.

Passports are small and easy to lose. Help your graduate keep track of their passport with a passport cover. You can buy passport covers on Amazon in a variety of bright colors for just $10. Want to get a more luxurious gift? Smythson has well-made leather passport covers also in a number of flashy colors.

A small portable charger is great for traveling to places where you don’t have direct access to outlets. These chargers act as a power bank, charging your phone without the need for electricity. Amazon has a tiny, portable charger that can charge a phone to 60% in just 30 minutes. Walmart also has a charger that’ll charge your phone completely in just an hour and a half.

Travel blankets help travelers stay comfortable on planes and in hotel rooms or hostels. Turn this blanket from Amazon into a soft pillow or blanket. Prefer down blankets? You can get a travel-size one from Rumpl. It folds up into the size of a water bottle when not in use.

One of the best gifts for frequent travelers is cold hard cash. If that seems too impersonal, an Airbnb gift card is helpful for booking lodging anywhere in the world. Easily transfer Airbnb funds through PayPal, where you can buy gift cards.

