10 gifts high school grads will cherish

High school graduations are a significant rite of passage that cements your student's dedication, hard work and determination. If you want to show them how proud you are of their accomplishment, this list is for you. We've selected 10 gifts your high school grad will cherish and make them smile for years. Read on for some personalized graduation gift ideas.

This Let's Make Memories Personalized Keepsake Box is an excellent gift for your graduate. They can store special mementos from their school years, like diplomas, photos and other keepsakes. Plus, with their name or initials engraved on the box, it's a thoughtful and personal touch. This box is crafted of wood with a gray velvet lining.

Alternatively, you can opt for this personalized box made of heavy-duty white chipboard wrapped in matte paper available at Personalization Mall. It is perfect to turn it into a time capsule they can revisit when older.

Jewelry is always a popular gift for graduations, but you can make it even more special by personalizing it. This Sterling Silver Two-Tone Graduation Heart Necklace features the phrase "Follow your Dreams" engraved along the bottom and space to personalize with a graduating year on the Rose Gold heart.

This Men's Congratulations Grad Name & Year Necklace in sterling silver is a great option for guys available at Kay Jewelers. The word "Congratulations" lines the top curve and a laurel wreath, diploma and cap decorate the center. You can personalize with your graduate’s name and graduation year.

Fragrance can bring to life memories, so picking a perfume means your graduate will constantly be reminded of this special day whenever they wear it. Vilhelm Parfumerie's Poets of Berlin Eau de Parfum is a perfect option that captures perpetual creative movement embodied in a bold collision of blueberry, lemon, bamboo, green wild orris and Haitian vetiver.

Or try Versace Eros for Men on sale for $62.99 on Amazon and delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member . The cologne has a very vibrant and mint smell to it that is sure to get them noticed.

A sturdy backpack will help your graduate carry any load as they look toward the future. It is an excellent gift for someone headed to college or looking to travel. This Fjallraven Raven 28L backpack has a separate laptop compartment and a large main compartment with a zippered inside security pocket.

Another excellent option is this Herschel Classic Backpack . This bag is beautifully crafted with a minimalist look that is sized for all the places they will go. The bag is available at Herschel.com.

A beautiful watch is the perfect keepsake for a graduate entering adulthood. This Fossil Riley Women's Watch is crafted with crystals to add a touch of sparkle and sophistication to the wrist. Plus, you can get this Fossil watch customized with a complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store.

This classic look for men by Fossil features a cream satin dial with stick indices, three-hand movement and a brown leather strap. It’s available through Fossil.com.