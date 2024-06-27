Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 28, 2024

A member of the British royal family took a terrible tumble and the Internal Revenue service issued an apology. Yes, you read that right … the IRS apologized. Do you know the details?
Try your hand at getting a perfect score with this week's major stories in Fox News Digital's News Quiz.
Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.
Did you hear about a former Mouseketeer posing for a mugshot? Click here to check it out in last week's News Quiz.
Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, U.S. independence and more with this week's American Culture Quiz.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.
Check back next week for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!