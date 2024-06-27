Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 28, 2024

A member of the British royal family took a terrible tumble and the Internal Revenue service issued an apology. Yes, you read that right … the IRS apologized. Do you know the details?

Try your hand at getting a perfect score with this week's major stories in Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Supreme Court ruled on a key case after apparently posting a draft opinion online by mistake. What’s the subject of that case?</h3><ul><li>Former President Trump’s legal immunity</li><li>Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy deal</li><li>Social media regulation</li><li>Abortion restrictions in Idaho</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The killing of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray highlighted the issues of illegal immigration and crime. Where did investigators say the attack happened?</h3><ul><li>Atlanta</li><li>Houston</li><li>Tucson, Arizona</li><li>El Paso, Texas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>President Biden's campaign chair appeared to wave the white flag on which state, saying it’s not in play for 2024?</h3><ul><li>Florida</li><li>Georgia</li><li>Ohio</li><li>Pennsylvania</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Princess Anne suffered a concussion at her country home, Buckingham Palace said. How is she related to King Charles?</h3><ul><li>Aunt</li><li>Daughter</li><li>Sister</li><li>Niece</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which European leader said civil war could be on the nation's horizon?</h3><ul><li>Rishi Sunak of the U.K.</li><li>Giorgia Meloni of Italy</li><li>Viktor Orbán of Hungary</li><li>Emmanuel Macron of France</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The IRS issued a rare apology to which hedge fund manager after leaking personal information?</h3><ul><li>Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman</li><li>Citadel’s Ken Griffin</li><li>Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio</li><li>Point72’s Steve Cohen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Taylor Swift surprised fans by bringing a certain someone on stage in London during her Eras Tour. Who was it?</h3><ul><li>Prince William</li><li>Selena Gomez</li><li>Travis Kelce</li><li>Joe Alwyn</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a thrilling Game 7 to win the Stanley Cup. How many times had the Panthers hoisted the Cup before this year?</h3><ul><li>0</li><li>1</li><li>2</li><li>3</li></ul></section>

