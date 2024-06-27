Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: June 28, 2024

Fox News Digital's News Quiz tests your knowledge of an accidental SCOTUS draft, a big win in the NHL and more

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift, Florida Panthers split photo

Taylor Swift brought a surprise guest onstage during her Eras Tour, and the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup. Do you know the details of this week's trending stories? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A member of the British royal family took a terrible tumble and the Internal Revenue service issued an apology. Yes, you read that right … the IRS apologized. Do you know the details?

Try your hand at getting a perfect score with this week's major stories in Fox News Digital's News Quiz.

Take our quiz below. App users: Click here.

Did you hear about a former Mouseketeer posing for a mugshot? Click here to check it out in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, U.S. independence and more with this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're still looking to play, you can check out all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for our latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.