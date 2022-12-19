11 last-minute Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for 2022

If you haven’t purchased all of your Christmas or Hanukkah gifts, consider the following wallet-friendly finds.

From candle-making kits to coffee, chocolate and children’s books, here are 11 ideas (including a splurge).

McSeaBooks.com "The Maine Christmas Song" by Con Fullam and illustrated by Cynthia Baker, $18.95

Looking for a great book for kiddos at the eleventh hour?

McSeaBooks.com, a small publisher in Maine which supports New England authors and regional books is the place to go.

And this book – which Kirkus Reviews calls "a cozy, down-home tale of Christmas in New England" – is a festive choice.

The mom-owned business can ship books overnight to two days.

KINDSnacks.com KIND Gifting Cubes, $42.25

For the snack enthusiast in your life, wow ‘em with KIND Gifting Cubes. This assortment of 20 best-selling KIND bars (Caramel Almond & Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew are our two favorites) can be delivered within two days nationwide.

EternityRose.com 24k Gold-Dipped Rose, $169

If you're willing to splurge, consider The Eternity Rose.

Here, a real rose is dipped in 24-karat gold to make the fleeting floral last for years to come.

It can be a display piece in a vase or on its own, and is sure to remind the recipient how much you love them every time they pass by it in their home.

The company uses DHL Parcel Plus Expedited shipping in the U.S., which typically has delivery in two-to-five days (states closer to their Michigan warehouse may get their order delivered in a day or two).

PopcornThanks.com Popcorn Thanks, $29.99

This gratitude activity for loved ones to practice is delightful.

Each set includes an illustrated storybook and a hand-knit "popcorn pearl" packaged in a keepsake box so everyone can gather around and play a fun game this holiday season centered on cultivating gratitude.

RoseboxNYC.com Flower Arrangements, from $29

Looking for another rosy gift?

We love these preserved and colored (or sprayed in metallic hues) roses that stay fresh for up to a year without any maintenance.

Completely customizable, you can pick the colors of the roses, initials, box type and more (for an extra fee you can also add custom text on the storage vessel).

Rose Box NYC offers same-day delivery within New York City, and next-day or second-day delivery elsewhere in the country.

Amazon.com TUYYO Instant Cafecito, $14.95

For the lover of instant coffee, get them a delectable stocking stuffer pretty much instantly – well, in one-to-two days via Amazon Prime. Available in Original, Caramel and Café de Olla flavors, this 100% organic Colombian coffee is sure to start their day off on the right note.

FYI: The brand is founded by Latina entrepreneur Stefanie Garcia Turner, and the name comes from "tu y yo" in Spanish, which means "you and me," reflecting the joy of sipping java alone or savoring a cup with loved ones.

Amazon.com Beyond Good Single Serve Chocolates, $40

Chocolate aficionados may enjoy these bite-sized single origin chocolate treats.

Available in Salted Caramel and Pure Dark 70% flavors, the chocolates are vegan, made with sustainable practices and crafted through direct farmer relationships.

Get them on your doorstep and into a Christmas stocking with two-day shipping via Amazon Prime.

EpicPopcorn.com Epic Gourmet Popcorn Holiday Box, $45.95

For another edible gift, try this holiday-themed trio of popcorn.

Each set contains the Epic Holiday Mix (white cheddar popcorn and buttery caramel popcorn), Epic Reindeer Chow (white chocolate popcorn, candy-coated chocolate, and salty pretzels), and Epic Holiday Trail Mix (cheddar cheese and caramel popcorn, pretzels, crispy corn pillows and candy coated chocolate).

RoutineandThings.com Routine and Things Planner, $56

For women looking to be more organized in 2023, this incredible planner is a great choice.

The recently launched paper planner uses "Routine Blocking," an M.O. geared towards helping women manage their time better by zooming in on daily and weekly routines.

If you’re a lady who loves writing things down with pen and paper, you might just want to buy one for yourself, too.

GlowandSteady.com Glow & Steady Make Your Own Candle Kit, $45

This candle-making kit contains everything your friend or family member needs to make a luxury, 10-ounce candle with a 60-hour burn time.

Choose from White Tea with waves of citrus or Tranquility, brimming with sandalwood and palo santo notes.

Either way, get these sets delivered with expedited overnight or two-day shipping options available.

CraneandCanopy.com Crane & Canopy Gift Card, from $50

The gift of a cozier home is on the way via Crane & Canopy’s collection of luxury home goods from plush bathrobes and bath towels to waffle blankets and cloud quilts and shams.

Available in increments from $50 to $500 an instant e-gift card is sent to you or your recipient after you place your order, ideal if you forgot to buy someone a gift and are in a pinch.