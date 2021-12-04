Beautiful Christmas gift idea: Food and flowers as a sweet treat

Who knew that delicious food and beautiful flowers could be combined into such a delectable Christmas gift idea?

The owners of Wow Bouquet, Tim and Diana Valishin, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning, Dec. 5, to share their gourmet offerings for the Christmas season — and what caught everybody's attention most of all was the chocolate-covered pineapple selection.

Co-owner Diana Valishin said she created her first food-flower combo two years ago for a birthday party. "Everybody said ‘wow’!" she said — hence, the company name.

The offerings from Wow Bouquet are a combination of fruit and flowers "and anything you can imagine that's edible," added Tim Valishin.

One popular Christmas offering from Wow Bouquet this year is a tray of mouth-watering chocolate-covered fruits surrounded by gorgeous red roses.

"You can pull it out and eat [the fruit] right away," noted Tim Valishin.

Fresh fruit covered in chocolate and adorned by red roses?

That's something most of us would reach for in a heartbeat.

The company delivers all over the New York City tri-state area. A variety of items can be shipped as well.

Wow Bouquet has stayed open throughout the pandemic, by the way, unlike so many others forced to close either permanently or temporarily over the past two years or so.

