New board game, 'The Great American Mail Race,' aims for family-friendly competition

Think you have what it takes to be the best mail carrier in town?

Indie British game maker Big Potato Games has teamed up with the United States Postal Service to launch a new board game called USPS: The Great American Mail Race.

The family-friendly game, as it's described by the organizations in a press releases, challenges players to "work" for the USPS.

It also challenges them to prove that they’re the "best mail carrier" of the bunch.

The game's objective is to deliver as much mail as possible to some of the most iconic-named American towns such as Jackpot, Nevada, and Whynot, North Carolina, according to a media release.

There are 13 methods of transportation that players can use to complete their "mail route," including the Pony Express, a 4x4 truck, a hot air balloon — and a rocket.

Players score points by delivering mail across all four U.S. regions.

Players can win bonus points by collecting postcards, accomplishing same-day deliveries and hometown pickups — or delivering fragile parcels without air transport.

The game design appears to sport a nostalgic flair.

It uses officially licensed USPS logos and artwork and a replica mail collection box stamper, which players can use to stamp their delivery slips and track points.

Dean Tempest, CEO and co-founder of Big Potato Games, expressed in a statement that the game reflects the close relationship a majority of Americans have with their own postal carriers in their neighborhood.

"The United States Postal Service is the most beloved federal agency and people have such a special connection with their local neighborhood mail carrier," Tempest said in his statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"We're excited to launch USPS: The Great American Mail Race, which celebrates U.S. postal workers and more than 245 years of USPS history, while delivering a first-class game night to families and friends."

USPS: The Great American Mail Race is available at Target.

It retails for $34.99.

Every purchase of the game directly supports the United States Postal Service, the organizations said in a joint press release.