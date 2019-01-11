Woman gives birth to albino baby after being told she was infertile: 'She's our little miracle'

An English woman is holding her miracle baby extra tight today after doctors once told her she had little to no chance of having children.

Shannon Conarty, 22, of Yorkshire, was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone imbalance, as a teen.

After that, the thought of not having children made her feel depressed, but despite the dismal diagnosis she kept trying.

And in September, after three years of trying, her miracle arrived.

"Becoming a mum has always been a dream of mine," Conarty told the Daily Record. "Ava feels like a little miracle, and even more so after she was diagnosed with albinism."

Ava was born with red eyes and white hair.

Today she is four months old, and Conarty said she often receives compliments when she takes her out of the house, but worries about her future.

"Due to her sight problems, she'll be unable to drive, and I worry about her being bullied at school. But me and Tom will raise her to love herself as she is. After all, she's our little miracle."