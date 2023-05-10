Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Why a cancer patient decided to become a nurse after her own treatment

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ashley Gibson

Ashley Gibson, 33, from Ohio, decided to go back to school to become a nurse after she completed treatment for her leukemia. Click the article below for the full story. (Ashley Gibson/Cleveland Clinic)

INSPIRED TO SUPPORT – After nurses helped save her life, an Ohio woman decided to become one of them. Continue reading…

EARLY PREVENTION Updated breast cancer recommendations call for earlier screenings. Continue reading…

BE WELL – Here's how to keep bones strong and prevent osteoporosis. Continue reading…

Osteoporosis-split

Discover expert tips for reducing the risk of weak, brittle bones later in life. (iStock)

DENTAL BLUNDERS Avoid these 12 bad habits for healthy teeth. Continue reading…

SENIOR SCREEN TIME – Study suggests spending more time online could deter dementia. Continue reading…

SOCIAL SAFETY – An important new advisory for teens and social media has just come out — here's what to know. Continue reading…

Mom with daughter on phone

The advisory from the American Psychological Association presents recommendations based on social media’s impact on young users’ "social, educational, psychological and neurological development."  (iStock)

ARTIFICIAL DOC – More teens are turning to Snapchat's My AI for mental health help. Continue reading…

AI FOR ALZHEIMER'S Artificial intelligence analyzes 50+ risk factors. Continue reading…

CARDIAC CALLS – Cell phone chatting could mean a higher heart health risk. Continue reading…

Business Woman worried about the news on her mobile phone

Talking on a mobile phone even for a very short time each week could raise the risk of high blood pressure, says a new study.  (iStock)

