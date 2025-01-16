8 sleep trackers to help you get a better night's rest

A restful night's sleep is something many people wish they could achieve but never do. With the demands of work, family and everything in-between, many people find themselves tossing and turning in their beds all night. A poor night's sleep doesn't just leave you tired, it can also impact your general well-being. This is where sleep trackers come into play, offering a modern solution to an age-old problem.

Sleep trackers provide valuable insights into your sleep patterns, helping you understand how well or how poorly you’re sleeping. By monitoring various aspects of your sleep, these trackers empower you to change your bedtime habits. The right sleep tracker can be a game-changer in your quest for better sleep and health, so check out these eight options.

Original price: $299

An Oura Ring Gen 3 provides you with the most accurate readings, since your finger has a strong pulse, making it easier to track your heart rate. Not only can you track your sleep, but you can track your activity and stress as well, if you have an Oura Membership. You get a free month when you initially purchase your ring, and then it’s $5.00 per month. The Oura Ring is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so you can sync it across all your apps.

A WHOOP monitor tracks everything from your heart and respiratory rates to your sleep, skin temperature and blood oxygen levels, among other metrics. All these metrics are tracked by the waterproof band and battery. When you first purchase a WHOOP 4.0, you’ll get a 12-month membership included that helps you keep track of all your data.

A Go2sleep 3 is just a sleep tracker, so you only have to wear it at night. Every second of your night will be tracked through your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The AI-driven algorithm also has non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, so you can be sure you’re staying healthy.

Fitbits are popular health trackers because they’re comfortable to wear and easy to use. The Fitbit Inspire 3 provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring, over 20 exercise modes and automatic exercise tracking. Each night, you’ll also get a detailed sleep analysis and sleep score added to your personalized sleep profile.

Original price: $249

A second generation Apple Watch SE tracks a variety of health metrics, including sleep. You can get sleep apnea notifications and high/low heart rate alerts. When you’re up and about, the Apple Watch SE can also provide fall detection.

Original price: $279

A RingConn Gen 1 ring tracks your body’s metrics and delivers personalized advice. You get a list of easy-to-understand metrics and wellness support so you can work towards sleeping better and improving your overall health.

Original price: $129.95

Don’t want to wear a sleep tracker to get insight into your health? The Withings sleep tracking pad can be placed under your sheets or mattress and tracks all the same metrics as a wearable device.

You can work to improve your sleep quality with the sleep cycle analysis that examines your light and REM sleep stages. Withings also tracks your heart rate and detects snoring, so you can understand how you’re sleeping and what you need to do to sleep better.

Original price: $49.99

For a no-frills tracker that still gets the job done, the Amazfit Band 7 is a strong choice. It’s an all-around health tracker that will track your sleep quality across all your sleep stages and your waking hours as well. It tracks your swimming data (yes, it’s waterproof), your step, your blood oxygen levels and your heart rate.