Latest 'Vacuum Challenge' craze could have fatal consequences, health experts warn

A new social media challenge involving a vacuum cleaner and trash bags has gone viral, much to the dismay of health experts, who warn that the idiotic trend could have fatal results.

Numerous videos have emerged on YouTube showing participants of the “Vacuum Challenge” — also known as the “Trash Bag Challenge” — climbing into a garbage bag and letting another person suck the air out with a vacuum hose, often until it becomes so tight that the person topples over, according to Yahoo News.

Experts warn that the challenge can lead to cerebral hypoxia, which is a condition that leads to a decrease of oxygen supply to the brain, despite the presence of adequate blood flow, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“Brain cells are extremely sensitive to oxygen deprivation and can begin to die within five minutes after oxygen supply has been cut off,” the institute says.

Participants who take on the challenge alone risk getting stuck since the vacuum-sealed bags make it difficult to move.

