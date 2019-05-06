Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Outbreaks
Published

US measles count rises to 764, driven by New York outbreaks

Associated Press
close
Mother shares heartbreaking photos of baby son with measles, urges people to get vaccinatedVideo

Mother shares heartbreaking photos of baby son with measles, urges people to get vaccinated

A California mother has posted photos online of her 5-month-old son with a red rash.

NEW YORK – U.S. health officials say at least 60 more measles cases have been reported, increasing a 2019 tally that is already the highest in 25 years.

Officials on Monday said 764 cases have been reported as of last Thursday. It's the most in the U.S. since 1994, when 963 were reported.

ARIZONA SEEING SURGE OF HEPATITIS A CASES, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

New York has had the most illnesses this year, by far. Last week's cases included 41 in New York City and 11 in nearby Rockland County. Most were unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

In all, 23 states have reported cases this year. The latest to join the list is Pennsylvania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Measles was once common but gradually became rare after a vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.