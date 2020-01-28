Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published
Last Update 15 mins ago

China spurned CDC offer to send team to help contain coronavirus: US Health Secretary

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Top U.S. health officials this week provided further details on the nation's "coordinated public health response" to China-linked coronavirus that's killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands of others worldwide.

DO SURGICAL MASKS PROTECT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS?

During a Tuesday news conference which included U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, officials said the outbreak is a "potentially very serious public health threat" in the United States, but that the current risk remains low.

Azar said the Chinese have refused continued offers from the U.S. to send CDC officials to the country to help with outbreak responses.

