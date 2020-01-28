China spurned CDC offer to send team to help contain coronavirus: US Health Secretary

Top U.S. health officials this week provided further details on the nation's "coordinated public health response" to China-linked coronavirus that's killed more than 100 people and sickened thousands of others worldwide.

DO SURGICAL MASKS PROTECT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS?

During a Tuesday news conference which included U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci, officials said the outbreak is a "potentially very serious public health threat" in the United States, but that the current risk remains low.

Azar said the Chinese have refused continued offers from the U.S. to send CDC officials to the country to help with outbreak responses.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.