Twin brothers comfort each other moments after birth in viral video

After spending nine months together in their mother’s womb, brothers Caleb and Weston Lyman were sure to share a special bond, which became evident just moments after their birth.

In a touching moment captured by their dad, Dane Lyman, the newborn twins can be seen and heard wailing until a nurse places them cheek to cheek.

“My wife wasn’t able to see that and didn’t even know it was happening,” Lyman, who lives in Florida, told Storyful. “When I showed her, she was emotional and grateful I captured that moment. We both still tear up when we watch it.”

The boys, who were born four weeks premature on Feb. 25, join big sisters Corrine and Amelia.

Dane posted the video to his Facebook page on April 1, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

“One of our greatest hopes when we found out we were having twins was that, as they grew, they would be good friends and support one another,” Lyman wrote alongside the video.

“Seeing them comfort each other just moments after birth was almost like the first step in that special relationship. They recognized each other immediately, having previously formed that special relationship.”