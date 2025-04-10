Stroke, dementia and depression share these 17 preventable risk factors

Three of the most common aging-related diseases share many of the same risk factors — and they can all be reduced through lifestyle changes.

That’s according to a new study from Mass General Brigham (MGB), which identified 17 common risk factors all linked to stroke, dementia and late-life depression.

The researchers combed through previously published studies of risk factors associated with those three conditions, then determined which ones can be controlled through healthy behaviors.

They also predicted the impact each risk factor had on quality of life and mortality, according to a press release from MGB.

The 17 risk factors that are shared by at least two of the diseases include blood pressure, kidney disease, fasting plasma glucose, total cholesterol, alcohol use, diet, hearing loss, pain, physical activity, purpose in life, sleep, smoking, social engagement and stress, the researchers listed.

The findings were published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.

Senior author Sanjula Singh, MD, PhD, principal investigator at the Brain Care Labs at Massachusetts General Hospital, described the discovery as "hopeful."

"This means there are real opportunities for prevention. Whether it’s managing your blood pressure, staying physically active, eating well or maintaining social connections, small changes in your daily routine can help you take better care of your brain over time," she told Fox News Digital.

Brian Snelling, MD, of the Miami Neuroscience Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, was not involved in the study but shared his input on the findings.

"The influence of factors like chronic pain and a sense of purpose on brain health was notable and often overlooked in neurological care," he told Fox News Digital.

"Also, the suggestion that reduced activity may be a symptom rather than a cause of brain disease challenges how we interpret early signs."

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, said he agrees with the findings of the study.

"These factors are all well-proven to decrease inflammation in the body and thereby the risk of stroke, dementia and late-life depression," he told Fox News Digital.

Incremental changes

To keep from becoming overwhelmed, the researchers recommend regarding the 17 factors as a "menu of options."

"You don’t have to address them all at once — starting with one to three small, realistic changes can already make a meaningful difference," said Singh. "These findings might help people consider which of these 17 risk factors could be a starting point to take better care of their brains."

Singling out one area to start with, Singh recommended measuring blood pressure and taking steps to keep it at a healthy level.

"There are many ways to control your blood pressure — reducing salt intake, increasing physical activity, eating more fruits and vegetables, managing stress and taking medication when prescribed," she advised.

Other important areas to focus on include sleep, social connections, blood sugar and physical activity, according to the researcher.

"The most important thing is to start somewhere — even small improvements can make a meaningful difference for your brain health," she said.

Many of the factors are interconnected, Singh noted.

"Progress in one area often supports progress in others," she said. "For example, becoming more active may help to improve sleep or lower blood pressure."

Managing blood pressure and kidney health, as well as staying mentally and socially engaged, are key strategies to protect the brain, according to Snelling.

"Proactive brain care should start well before symptoms appear," he said.

Limitations of the study

Like any study, Singh noted, this one had several limitations.

"We focused on modifiable risk factors that overlapped with at least two out of the three conditions — as a result, we may have excluded important risk factors that are specific to just one condition, particularly certain psychological or behavioral factors related to late-life depression," she told Fox News Digital.

The researchers also relied only on existing meta-analyses, which meant some potentially important factors in smaller studies may have been missed.

"Additionally, the strength of evidence varied across risk factors and conditions, and we couldn’t establish causality — only associations," Singh said. "Still, we hope this work offers a useful starting point for prevention-focused research."

Snelling agreed that while the large review shows strong associations, it doesn’t confirm cause and effect.

"It also highlights the need for more high-quality data, especially around late-life depression."

Overall, experts agreed the study emphasizes that lifestyle changes can be instrumental in promoting health and longevity.

"Diet, exercise, sleep and having a purpose in life aren't just good for brain health — they are also critical in preventing numerous chronic diseases," family physician Dr. Brintha Vasagar, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told Fox News Digital.

"Your family medicine physician can help you identify which changes would have the most impact on your health."