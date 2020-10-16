Seattle-area man infected with coronavirus twice

Physicians and scientists say genetic testing of a Seattle-area nursing home resident shows the man has been infected twice with the coronavirus.

The man first contracted COVID-19 in March and spent more than 40 days in the hospital. The man, who is in his 60s, wasn't as sick the second time and has since recovered.

CHRIS CHRISTIE SAYS HE SHOULD'VE WORN FACE MASK TO WHITE HOUSE EVENT

The testing revealed the illness caused by the coronavirus in July wasn't a relapse but a new infection with a different variant of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RISK LOWERED FOR THIS BLOOD TYPE, STUDIES SUGGEST

The Seattle Times reports the patient is only the third person in the United States confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 twice.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Seattle team posted findings in a preprint study in late September that has not been peer reviewed.