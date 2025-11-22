Root canals may do more than save teeth — they could boost overall health, study finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dreaded root canal may be necessary for good oral health, but it could also potentially lower inflammation and improve blood sugar and cholesterol, according to a new study.

Researchers from King's College London followed 65 patients for two years after they received successful root canals for a common dental infection and analyzed molecules in their blood to reveal how their bodies were processing sugar, fat and other key substances, and responding to disease and treatment.

The scientists found that blood sugar levels dropped significantly for the root canal patients, which is a key factor in reducing diabetes risk, according to the research, which was published in the Journal of Translational Medicine on Nov. 18. They also saw short-term improvements in cholesterol and fatty acid levels, which are closely linked to heart health.

Key markers of inflammation, which are often linked to cardiovascular risk and other chronic conditions, also decreased over time.

"What surprised us most was just how far-reaching the benefits were," lead author Dr. Sadia Niazi, a senior clinical lecturer in endodontology at King's College London, told Fox News Digital. "We expected improvements in oral health, but the systemic changes were striking."

The findings are a reminder that oral health is "deeply connected to overall health," Niazi said.

"Our findings show that root canal treatment doesn't just improve oral health — it may also help reduce the risk of serious health conditions like diabetes and heart disease," she added.

Research has shown that gum disease is linked to higher inflammation in the body and a greater risk of conditions like diabetes and heart disease, though most studies show an association rather than direct proof of cause and effect. While experts increasingly recognize that untreated dental infections can affect overall health, the link between root canals and heart and metabolic health has not been as well studied until now, according to the researchers.

They say the bacteria entering the blood can lead to inflammation, heart disease and increased risk of diabetes, but that treatment can reduce that risk and that metabolic markers should be monitored after it is received.

"It is vital that dental professionals recognize the wider impact of these root canal infections and advocate for early diagnosis and treatment," Niazi said. "There’s nothing better than saving your own teeth — and safeguarding your systemic health in the process."

She added that it’s important to move toward a more integrated model of care where dentists and physicians collaborate to track blood markers and safeguard patients’ overall health.

The study, which was funded by the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, was small and did not include a separate control group, and the researchers said other factors could have affected the results. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm the findings.

Dr. Fatima Khan, a Houston-based dentist and co-founder of Riven Oral Care, said that a control group is needed to strengthen the findings and prove that other variables did not affect the outcomes. Long-term Harvard University studies have found that people with poor oral health, gum disease or tooth loss tend to have a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, though other factors like smoking and access to care make the link inconclusive, she noted.

Gum disease can worsen diabetes by triggering inflammation and insulin resistance, while people with poorly controlled blood sugar are more prone to gum disease, Kahn, who was not involved in the research, told Fox News Digital.

Nonetheless, the King's College London study is further proof that the mouth is the "gateway to your oral and overall health," she said.

"Follow up with your dentist routinely to catch dental issues before they progress," Khan advised. "This will help with your dental and overall health."