Radio contest helps 11-year-old battling brain cancer get Christmas tree

A local radio contest is helping to bring cheer to one Indiana family whose 11-year-old sibling is battling stage four brain cancer. Anadalay Juarez, who has been receiving treatment at Riley Hospital for Children, is one of Christina Juarez’s three children, Fox 59 reported.

One of Anadalay’s younger siblings attends IPS Francis Bellamy Preschool Center 102, and the staff has been helping to deliver meals and support Juarez, who is a single mother. The school’s social worker, Ashley Reed, entered the family into the WZPL Twelve Trees of Christmas Giveaway, and they were recently chosen as winners, Fox 59 reported.

Included with the prize is a $500 gift card, a Christmas tree and decorations. Juarez said Anadalay had asked for a tree this year, but that they were previously unable to afford it. Now with the prize, the family will have a tree, plus a gift or two to unwarp on Christmas morning, Fox 59 reported.