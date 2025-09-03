Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Protein boosters and superbug scares, plus a trending military workout

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff
Published
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Common painkillers may fuel deadly superbugs

- Military workout goes viral as new fitness craze

- New protein booster could reduce belly fat

This week's top health news included

This week's top health news included common fixes for major health issues, military workout crazes and superbug scares. (iStock)

SIMPLE CHANGE – Dementia risk could be dramatically reduced with one common health intervention, a study finds. Continue reading…

LONGEVITY HACK - A common daily vitamin was shown to slow the aging process over a four-year period. Continue reading…

