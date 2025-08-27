Common painkillers may fuel deadly superbugs that resist antibiotics, study warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A startling new study warns that two of America’s most common over-the-counter painkillers, ibuprofen (Advil) and acetaminophen (Tylenol), may have an unexpected role in one of the world's most urgent public health crises.

The everyday painkillers were found to fuel the superbugs that contribute to antibiotic resistance.

Researchers at the University of South Australia conducted lab tests with E. coli and ciprofloxacin, a common antibiotic used to treat urinary tract infections.

They found that ibuprofen and paracetamol (the generic name for Tylenol in Australia) not only drive antibiotic resistance when used individually, but amplify it when used together.

"It is well-known that overuse of antibiotics leads to resistance," Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

It has previously been shown that the use of common pain relievers (NSAIDs) and antidepressants can lead to antibiotic resistance.

In the new research, when E. coli was exposed to ciprofloxacin alongside ibuprofen and paracetamol – both alone and especially when combined – the painkillers significantly increased genetic mutations in the bacteria.

These mutations made E. coli highly resistant to ciprofloxacin and other types of antibiotics.

"Antibiotic resistance isn’t just about antibiotics anymore," Associate Professor Rietie Venter, the study’s lead author, stated in a press release, highlighting the impact of medications beyond antibiotics.

The study highlights a concern in settings where it's common to administer multiple medications, like elder care facilities.

Residents often receive combinations of painkillers, sleeping aids, decongestants and other drugs, many of which were included in the study. In this kind of environment, there is a heightened risk of resistant superbugs, experts warn.

The World Health Organization designates antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as one of the top global public health threats.

In 2019, drug-resistant bacteria were directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths and were associated with nearly five million deaths.

If the current trend continues, projections suggest that AMR-related deaths could climb to nearly 40 million over the next 25 years.

"This doesn’t mean we should stop using these medications, but we do need to be more mindful about how they interact with antibiotics — and that includes looking beyond just two-drug combinations," Venter said in the press release.

In high-risk settings like elder care, healthcare providers may want to re-examine medication schedules and consider safer alternatives, he suggests.

To help curb AMR, experts recommend avoiding unnecessary prescriptions and completing full courses when needed.

Fox News Digital reached out to the makers of Tylenol and Advil for comment.