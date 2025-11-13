Viral ‘potato bed’ sleep trend has people cozying up for their best night’s rest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tucking yourself in like a smothered baked potato is the newest way to get a great night’s sleep.

A TikTok trend called the "potato bed" has gone viral as a comfy way of rearranging sheets and pillows to be surrounded and snuggled.

The first step is to lay out a fitted bedsheet upside down and stuff the perimeter with thick pillows and blankets.

Once there’s a solid foundation of fluffy walls, the middle of the nest gets filled with blankets, comforters and any other objects to get cozy.

A laptop playing a movie or a good book is recommended.

TikTok creators have been attempting the trend themselves. One user named Alice (@alicekateea) wrote in the caption of her video that she "had the best night’s sleep ever."

"So just an adult-sized baby nest?" one user commented. "No wonder you slept good!"

Another user wrote, "I’m already a couch potato, now I’m going to be a bed potato too."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. William Lu, medical director of Dreem Health, commented that the potato bed is a "fun, cozy take" on the concept of "cocooning" or creating a nest-like sleep environment.

"I’m not surprised it’s catching on," said the California-based expert. "People are craving comfort, calm and security right now, and the potato bed taps right into that. While it looks playful, it’s really about recreating that snug, safe feeling we associate with deep rest."

The sensation of being "gently surrounded by pillows and blankets" can mimic the effects of a weighted blanket or being cuddled, according to the sleep expert.

"That light, even pressure can help lower stress hormones like cortisol while boosting serotonin and oxytocin – chemicals that make you feel relaxed and sleepy," said Lu.

"When your body feels secure and your mind feels safe, it’s easier to drift off and stay asleep."

Lu did caution that too much warmth may cause disruption to sleep, since the best sleep occurs when the core body temperature drops slightly. Piling on too many layers can "trap heat," making it harder for the body to cool down, he noted.

"Also, if you’re surrounding yourself with soft pillows, you might lose proper spinal alignment," Lu added. "Over time, that can lead to neck or back pain. If you wake up feeling sore or sweaty, that’s your sign to scale it back."

Lu recommended thinking of the potato bed as a "cozy relaxation ritual" rather than a permanent sleep setup.

Building a potato bed for a short nap, a wind-down before bed or a warm respite during the colder months are the best options, he said.

The sleep expert also suggested keeping one lightweight duvet and fewer layers to ensure that the mattress and primary pillow are still providing plenty of support.

"The goal isn’t to bury yourself in fluff — it’s to create a comfortable, calming space that helps your body and mind relax before sleep," he said.