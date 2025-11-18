Stop heartburn before it starts: 5 dinner mistakes to avoid, from a GI doctor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The holidays are a time for family, food and festive cheer — but for many people, they also bring an unwelcome guest: heartburn.

It’s no coincidence that cases of reflux spike this time of year, according to Dr. Mark Shachner, medical director of the Broward Health Coral Springs Heartburn Center in South Florida.

"Heartburn tends to flare up during the holidays because we often eat larger portions, enjoy richer foods, and indulge in more sweets and alcohol than usual," he told Fox News Digital.

HEART SURGEON REVEALS WHAT TO EAT (AND NOT EAT) FOR OPTIMAL CARDIAC HEALTH

Combine those rich holiday foods and drinks with overeating, late-night meals, and lying down too soon after eating, and you’ve got what the doctor calls "a recipe for reflux."

Below, the doctor shares five common mistakes people make that can trigger heartburn — during the holidays and year-round.

1. Eating too much and too fast

Shachner recommends eating smaller portions, chewing slower and resisting the urge to go back for seconds until you’ve had time to digest.

GUT IMBALANCE MAY BE DRIVING AMERICA’S FOOD ALLERGY EPIDEMIC, EXPERTS WARN

Staying upright for at least two to three hours after eating helps the stomach empty more efficiently — and keeps acid where it belongs.

"Moderation and timing make the biggest difference," Shachner added.

2. Indulging in late-night snacks

It’s tempting to grab one last cookie or slice of pie before bed, but Shachner recommends allowing two to three hours between your last bite and bedtime.

Going to bed too soon after eating is one of the biggest culprits for reflux, since lying flat makes it easier for stomach acid to creep upward, he said.

3. Not moving after meals

Walking or other low-effort activities after a big meal can make all the difference, according to Shachner.

"A gentle walk after meals helps digestion and reduces reflux," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Even light activity helps the stomach process food and reduces the pressure that leads to heartburn. No matter how appealing it may seem, Shachner recommends avoiding the post-feast nap.

4. Not knowing your triggers

Some foods and drinks are more likely to cause trouble. Common triggers include fatty or fried dishes, tomato sauces, citrus, chocolate, peppermint, alcohol, coffee and carbonated drinks, according to the doctor.

"Everyone’s triggers are a little different, so paying attention to which foods cause discomfort is important," he added.

5. Ignoring symptoms

An occasional bout of heartburn isn’t usually cause for concern, but if you’re having symptoms two or more times a week, or if over-the-counter remedies stop working, the doctor said it's important to pay attention.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s when it’s time to see a doctor for a full evaluation," he said.

Chronic reflux can signal gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which can cause long-term damage if left untreated.

The doctor also cautioned about relying too heavily on antacids or acid reducers. "It’s best to use them under the guidance of a healthcare professional who can identify and treat the root cause rather than just the symptoms," he advised.

Advanced relief options

For people with chronic reflux, there are now minimally invasive, FDA-approved treatments that provide lasting relief without traditional surgery.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"One example is the LINX® procedure, which uses a small ring of magnetic beads to reinforce the lower esophageal sphincter," Shachner shared.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Another is transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF), which restores the natural barrier between the stomach and esophagus through the mouth, with no external incisions.