Popeyes gravy recalled over possible plastic contamination

The company behind frozen, ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy items used in Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen gravy has issued a recall for over 35,000 pounds of the product over concerns that it may be contaminated with plastic material.

Fairmont Foods, Inc., of Minnesota, said that they had received a report of a consumer who had found a piece of soft pliable plastic in the product, triggering the recall. Impacted products, which are labeled “Popeyes LOUISIANA KITCHEN PORK TASSO AND GROUND BEEF GRAVY,” were shipped to Popeyes locations in Louisiana.

WOMAN FILMS GIRL LICKING TONGUE DEPRESSOR, PUTTING IT BACK IN CANISTER AT FLORIDA DOCTOR'S OFFICE

According to the recall notice posted on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, impacted products are packaged in 45-lb cases containing nine 5-lb bags, and have an establishment number “EST. 2WM.” The items were produced on May 2, 2019, and while the FSIS has not received any additional complaints or reports of injury or illness related it the recall, it is urging restaurants to discard the product.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to contact John Heuer, executive vice president at Fairmont Foods, Inc., at 507-238-9001, or via email at john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com.