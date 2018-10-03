Pennsylvania boy, 7, critically injured after falling into corn trailer

A Pennsylvania family is asking for prayers after their 7-year-old son fell into a trailer full of harvested corn kernels and became trapped in the grain, leaving him critically injured. Wellington Shaffer, who celebrated his birthday just two days before Saturday’s tragic accident, was pulled from the bottom of the trailer and flown to Geisinger Medical Center, WNEP reported.

Doug Wetzel, Hickory Corner Fire Company Chief, did not say for how long had the boy been trapped.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on the Dalmatia family’s behalf, Shaffer remains in critical condition, and the family is asking for prayers. His classmates at Northumberland Christian School wore orange, his favorite color, in a show of support.

Supporters gathered at the family’s farm for a candlelight vigil on Monday, ABC News reported. The family did not release the extent of Shaffer’s injuries, but said that they expect a long recovery.

“We’re praying for a complete recovery for him, and we think that God will provide, that” Nolan Masser, a friend of the family, told WNEP. “A group of farmers got together, and they’re getting a plan together to harvest their crops while the family deals with this, so that’s one less load that they’ll have to bear.”

Masser said the family is relying on their church community in Herndon to cope with the tragedy.

“No one would want to go through what the Shaffer family is going through right now,” he said.