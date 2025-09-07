'Next Ozempic' aims to deliver 30% weight loss with fewer side effects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Researchers believe they may have the next, better version of Ozempic in the works.

At Tufts University, scientists have developed a new drug that aims to boost weight loss while also reducing the nausea, muscle loss and weight regain associated with popular GLP-1 medications.

The goal is for the "quadruple-action" medication to achieve long-lasting weight loss of up to 30% — matching the effectiveness of bariatric surgery, which reduces the size of the stomach, according to a study press release.

How the drug is different

Semaglutide medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, mimic the natural hormone GLP‑1 (glucagon‑like peptide‑1), while tirzepatides (such as Mounjaro and Zepbound) target both GLP-1 receptors and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptors.

The new medication from Tufts targets a combination of four hormones — GLP-1, GIP, glucagon (the counterpart to insulin), and peptide YY, which reduces hunger, slows stomach emptying and may promote fat-burning.

"We built a single experimental peptide that works like four hormones at once, so we’re not pushing one button too hard," lead author Tristan Dinsmore, PhD, a researcher at Tufts University, told Fox News Digital.

"Instead, we’re nudging four ‘dimmer switches’ together to manage appetite, blood sugar and energy use."

Because GLP‑1 and PYY can contribute to nausea at higher doses, the researchers relied on GIP, which is known to ease nausea, to "balance things out," Dinsmore said.

"Beyond helping with fullness and glucose control, GIP signaling has anti‑nausea effects — it can even block nausea in preclinical models, which is why we prioritize it in the mix," he went on.

"By adding PYY to the GLP‑1/GIP/glucagon trio, we hope to rely less on GLP‑1 and glucagon to drive weight loss, potentially lowering the chance of nausea (from GLP‑1/PYY) and high blood sugar risk (from glucagon) while keeping the benefits."

The medication is still in the experimental/preclinical stage and has not yet been tested in human trials.

The drug’s development was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Doctors react

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, is a strong advocate for GLP-1 medications.

"Single-agent GLP-1s like Ozempic work for most people," Osborn, who was not involved in the Tufts study, told Fox News Digital. "Side effects are manageable when an experienced physician supervises you."

"We don’t need more medications to treat the same chronic problem that has increasingly burdened the world," he added. "There are plenty of highly effective GLP-1 agonists right in front of us."

The biggest risks with GLP-1s is muscle loss and malnutrition from undereating, he said. To prevent this, the doctor emphasizes the need for adequate daily protein and consistent strength training.

To treat the "chronic" disease of obesity, Osborn recommends microdosing or intermittent dosing of GLP-1s, paired with nutrition, progressive resistance training, hydration and sleep.

"Essentially, use the medicine that works and combine it with disciplined habits," he advised. "I’ve used this approach for years, as have many of my patients, with excellent long-term tolerance."

Sue Decotiis, M.D., a medical weight loss doctor in New York City, noted that controlling appetite, enhancing metabolism and increasing fat burning — while also balancing the interactions of blood sugar and insulin — is a "complex function."

"The additional mechanisms offered by new drugs may help some, but not necessarily most weight-loss patients," Decotiis, who was also not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

She noted that her patients who take GLP-1s do not typically experience muscle and bone loss.

"Good care in medical weight loss should include following patients with a body composition scale and monitoring protein, fiber and excellent hydration," she said.

Limitations and future research

There were some limitations of the new drug, the researchers acknowledged.

"This is design research that showcases the potential for the next generation and perhaps even tailored drugs," Dinsmore told Fox News Digital. "Our data come from cell‑based assays, not animals or humans (yet)."

"Choosing the safest, most effective balance of the four pathways will require in‑vivo (living) studies and clinical trials."

People using GLP‑1‑based drugs should stick with their clinician’s guidance, Dinsmore advised.

"This is not a medicine you can get today," he said of the new medication. "Our work is a next‑generation concept that aims to improve results and reduce nausea by spreading the work across four hormones rather than overloading one."

Obesity is estimated to affect over 40% of American adults and has been linked to dozens of diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and several types of cancer.

"What drives us is the idea that we can design a single drug to treat obesity and simultaneously mitigate the risk of developing a long list of health problems plaguing society," said co-study author Krishna Kumar, Robinson Professor of Chemistry at Tufts.