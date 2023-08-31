Mistreatment in maternity care, avoiding high cholesterol and the health benefits of laughter

PREGNANCY PERILS – A CDC report says one in five women are mistreated, yet some docs warn of bias and oversimplification. Continue reading…
TRANSPLANT BREAKTHROUGH – After more than six weeks, a transplanted pig kidney is still functioning in a human body. Continue reading…
‘SILENT WALKING’ – A "stress-free" challenge on TikTok has people strolling without music or podcasts. Continue reading…
BACK TO MASKING – These U.S. hospitals have reinstated mask mandates. Continue reading…
MALARIA SYMPTOM – The CDC warns of a specific sign of the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…
ASK A DOC – Dr. Robert Pilchik of Manhattan Cardiology offers 6 tips to control cholesterol for heart health. Continue reading…
‘DR. AI’ FALLS SHORT – ChatGPT gets a failing grade for its cancer treatment recommendations. Continue reading…
ATTENTION BOOSTER – FDA approves a generic version of ADHD medication amid shortage. Continue reading…
THE BEST MEDICINE? – "Laughter therapy" is shown to reduce heart disease risk in a study. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)