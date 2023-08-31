Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Mistreatment in maternity care, avoiding high cholesterol and the health benefits of laughter

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Worried pregnant woman

Doctors weigh in after a recent CDC report found that up to 20% of women have been mistreated in some way during the labor and delivery process. (iStock)

PREGNANCY PERILS – A CDC report says one in five women are mistreated, yet some docs warn of bias and oversimplification. Continue reading…

TRANSPLANT BREAKTHROUGH – After more than six weeks, a transplanted pig kidney is still functioning in a human body. Continue reading…

‘SILENT WALKING’ – A "stress-free" challenge on TikTok has people strolling without music or podcasts. Continue reading…

Woman walking

Strolling in silence can have mental health benefits, an expert says.  (iStock)

BACK TO MASKING – These U.S. hospitals have reinstated mask mandates. Continue reading…

MALARIA SYMPTOM – The CDC warns of a specific sign of the mosquito-borne disease. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – Dr. Robert Pilchik of Manhattan Cardiology offers 6 tips to control cholesterol for heart health. Continue reading…

heart shaped bowl with fruits and vegetables

The first and perhaps most controllable way to prevent high cholesterol is to make healthy food choices, Pilchik said. (iStock)

‘DR. AI’ FALLS SHORT – ChatGPT gets a failing grade for its cancer treatment recommendations. Continue reading…

ATTENTION BOOSTER – FDA approves a generic version of ADHD medication amid shortage. Continue reading…

THE BEST MEDICINE? – "Laughter therapy" is shown to reduce heart disease risk in a study. Continue reading…

Couple laughing

Patients who watched comedy programs as "non-pharmaceutical intervention" showed reduced cardiac risk. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.