Michigan nursing home patient asked Alexa for 'help' before dying from coronavirus

A Michigan nursing home patient with COVID-19 was heard asking Alexa for help during her final days before eventually succumbing to the virus, according to a report on Monday.

LouAnn Dagen, 66, died on Saturday shortly after being admitted to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s emergency room in Grand Rapids.

Following Dagen's death, her sister Penny found the Amazon Echo Show recordings in her room at Metron of Cedar Springs nursing home.

“Alex help me...I am in pain. I have to find a way to relieve it,” Dagen said to the device, according to the recordings her sister played for Grand Rapid's WOOD-TV.

“Can you help me cope with pain?” she added. “Oh, Alexa, I’m going to hurt.”

In another recording, Dagen reportedly attempted to ask the device how to reach local law enforcement.

“How do I get to the police?" she said.

The station reported there were roughly 40 similar records over the final three or four days of her life.

Penny said Dagen had been short of breath early last week -- a symptom of the virus -- before she started showing signs of dehydration on Thursday.

Dagen's oxygen and blood pressure dropped Saturday morning, prompting the nursing home to send her to the emergency room, her sister told the station. The medical examiner's office said her death was related to preexisting conditions of diabetes and hypertension, as well as "coronavirus infection."

“The hospital called me right away and said that they put her on a respirator… They asked me about giving her CPR if her heart stopped and I said, ‘No, she didn’t want that.’ And then her heart stopped and that was it. A half-hour after they called.”

Penny looked after Dagen her whole life, while adding her little sister played the piano, organ, guitar, and even tried ventriloquism at one point.

“It’s good to know she’s not in pain anymore, but I still miss her,” she said while in tears, according to WOOD-TV. “She’s up in heaven now so she’s pain-free, and she’s walking… with my mom and my dad, so I have to be happy for her.”

Dagen was reportedly one of 31 residents and five staff members who tested positive for coronavirus at Metron of Cedar Springs last month, according to the station.

Michigan has over 18,970 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 845 deaths as of early Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.