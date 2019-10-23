Male enhancement supplement recalled over undeclared ingredient

A California company has issued a recall for a male sexual enhancement product over an undeclared ingredient that may interfere with consumers’ prescription medications.

GL Holdings said the recall impacts Green Lumber dietary supplements, which are packaged in 2, 4 and 10 capsule blisters. The company said the products were purchased on or before Aug. 10, and are tainted with tadalafil, which, when combined with medications containing nitrates, may cause a drop in blood pressure that could be life-threatening for consumers.

WOMAN DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER AFTER MUSEUM THERMAL CAMERA REVEALS HOT SPOT

It was available for both purchase in stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as online.

“Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often taken nitrates and may be the population most likely to be affected,” according to the FDA recall notice. “To date, GL Holdings has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

MOTHER'S DAY CUPCAKE TOPPER STUCK IN MAN'S THROAT FOR A WEEK

The company said it became aware of the issue after an FDA analysis found a lot of the product distributed between June and August was tainted with the ingredient. The FDA has approved the tadalafil for erectile dysfunction treatment, but not for use in Green Lumber products.

The lots impacted by the recall bear the UPC codes: X0020TSV4R, X0020TRRHJ, X0020TUJLZ. Other affected products may be marked on the blister packages with the following: XC12EXP12/2020, XC06EXP06/2021, XC10EXP10/2021, XC02EXP02/2022, or XC04EXP04/2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Consumers with additional questions are instructed to contact GL Holdings via email at recall@greenlumber.com at any time, or by phone at 949-426-8622 on Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.