Lyman Good: Better Yourself With MMA

A former Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Lyman Good is a Tiger Schulman's Mixed Martial Artist.

In this video segment, Lyman shows off basic punching techniques to use in your workout or self-defense.

His training partner is Carlos Brooks, a Bellator MMA fighter and Tiger Schulman's trainer.

Both men will fight in Atlantic City, NJ April 4th.

