Lyman Good: Better Yourself With MMA
A former Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Lyman Good is a Tiger Schulman's Mixed Martial Artist.
In this video segment, Lyman shows off basic punching techniques to use in your workout or self-defense.
His training partner is Carlos Brooks, a Bellator MMA fighter and Tiger Schulman's trainer.
Both men will fight in Atlantic City, NJ April 4th.
