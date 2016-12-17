Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 10, 2017

Lyman Good: Better Yourself With MMA

By Victor Garcia, | Fox News
MMA Training with Lyman GoodVideo

MMA Training with Lyman Good

MMA fighter Lyman Good gives instructional pointers for your health and self defense.

A former Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Lyman Good is a Tiger Schulman's Mixed Martial Artist.

In this video segment, Lyman shows off basic punching techniques to use in your workout or self-defense.

His training partner is Carlos Brooks, a Bellator MMA fighter and Tiger Schulman's trainer.

Both men will fight in Atlantic City, NJ April 4th.

Follow Lyman Good on Twitter at @LymanGood

