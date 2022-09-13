Los Angeles County officials report confirmed monkeypox death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first death due to the monkeypox virus in a county resident.

The resident was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.

"Public Health sends heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one," the department said in a statement.

Additional information on the case will not be made public.

People who are severely immunocompromised and suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.

The CDC shows that there are 21,985 confirmed cases across the U.S.

In Los Angeles County, there are 1,836 cases as of Friday

The first reported death of someone in the U.S. who had been diagnosed with monkeypox was in Texas last month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that an adult in Harris County who was "severely immunocompromised" and diagnosed with monkeypox had died.