Coronavirus
Published

Los Angeles County officials report confirmed monkeypox death

California health officials said the person was severely immunocompromised

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first death due to the monkeypox virus in a county resident. 

The resident was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized.

"Public Health sends heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one," the department said in a statement.

Additional information on the case will not be made public. 

Encino, CA - September 08: Ria Garcia, an LVN with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, draws up monkeypox vaccines at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccine site in Encino on Sept. 8, 2022. 

People who are severely immunocompromised and suspect they have monkeypox are encouraged to seek medical care and treatment early and remain under the care of a provider during their illness.

The CDC shows that there are 21,985 confirmed cases across the U.S.

Encino, CA - September 08: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer holds an in-person media briefing on COVID-19 at the Balboa Sports Complex vaccine site in Encino on Sept., 2022 where the new bivalent COVID-19 booster and monkeypox vaccine are being offered. 

In Los Angeles County, there are 1,836 cases as of Friday

David Hightower, 57, left, looks away while receiving the monkeypox vaccine by registered nurse Jeremy Oyague, right, with The Los Angeles Department of Public Health at a vaccination clinic to immunize people against monkeypox and COVID at The Village Mental Health Services in Los Angeles, a site run by The People Concern. 

The first reported death of someone in the U.S. who had been diagnosed with monkeypox was in Texas last month. 

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that an adult in Harris County who was "severely immunocompromised" and diagnosed with monkeypox had died.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.