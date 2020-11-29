Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Live Updates: Health officials worry about spike in coronavirus cases after holiday

Fox News
close
Coronavirus shutdown still ‘on the table,’ New Jersey governor says, despite WHO warningVideo

Coronavirus shutdown still ‘on the table,’ New Jersey governor says, despite WHO warning

Gov. Phil Murphy predicts ‘a rough ride’ for state throughout the winter, says vaccines are ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said on Sunday that she is “deeply concerned” about an increase in cases of the deadly contagion following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If you look at the second wave, we had less than 25,000 cases a day, we had way less mortality. We’re entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country,” Birx said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.