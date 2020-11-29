Live Updates: Health officials worry about spike in coronavirus cases after holiday

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said on Sunday that she is “deeply concerned” about an increase in cases of the deadly contagion following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If you look at the second wave, we had less than 25,000 cases a day, we had way less mortality. We’re entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country,” Birx said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.